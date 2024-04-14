Home

‘Aag Desh Mein Nahi Lagi, Aag-Jalan Unke Dilon Mein Lagi Hai…’ PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Congress Ahead Of LS Polls

During a rally in MP, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress and said that they are jealous of BJP and its victory; this statement was in response to Congress saying that a third term for BJP would set the country on fire.

PM Modi

New Delhi: We are days away from the General Elections which will be held in a total of seven phases; for these polls, politicians from different political parties have been conducting rallies, organising campaigns and wooing voters for the right reasons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been addressing public rallies in different states across the country, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Recently, while addressing a rally in Hoshangabad of Madhya Pradesh state, PM Modi lashed out at Congress and responded to their statement that if BJP comes to power, it would set India on fire. Here’s what the Prime Minister said, who is eyeing at a third consecutive term…

PM Modi Addresses Rally Ahead Of LS Polls

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress, saying that not the country, but their hearts are on fire as it has been failing to form a government for the last two terms. Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad, the PM hit out at the Congress and said that the party used to topple democratic governments across the country like a castle of cards when it was in power.

‘Congress Demolished Democratic Govts Across India..’, PM Modi

“For many decades after independence, one family of Congress has run the government directly or through remote control. This family had imposed an Emergency in the country. The Congress used to demolish democratic governments across the country whenever they wanted, like a castle of cards. According to Congress, democracy was going well at that time but as soon as the son of a poor family became the Prime Minister, Congress started spreading rumours that Modi had come, Constitution and democracy would be in danger,” the PM said.

‘Aag Desh Mein Nahi Lagi, Aag-Jalan Unke Dilon Mein Lagi Hai…’

He further alleged that Congress is threatening that the country will be on fire if he becomes Prime Minister for the third time. “Now the royal family of Congress is threatening that if Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be on fire. They also said it in 2014, 19, did something like this happen?… Aag desh mein nahi lagi, aag, jalan unke dilon mein lagi hai…” the PM said. PM Modi further said, “They (Congress) have gone crazy in 10 years and if they keep doing the same thing, this jealousy will burn them to the point that the country won’t give them any other chance.”

PM Modi Calls BJP Privileged To Have Given Dr BR Ambedkar Respect

Accusing Congress of insulting Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the PM said that he is the prime minister of the country due to the Constitution framed by BR Ambedkar. “Today is the birth anniversary of Constitution maker Babasaheb Ambedkar. His birthplace Mhow is not far from here. We got the privilege of giving him the respect that the Congress party never gave him and parties like Congress have always worked to insult Babasaheb. Because of the Constitution created by Babasaheb, today Modi, son of a poor mother, is seeking your blessings to serve for the third time,” he added.

The people of Hoshangabad will go in to vote on April 26; the elections are being conducted in a total of seven phases. The first phase will begin on April 19 and the last phase of voting will take place on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

