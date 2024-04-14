Kangana Ranaut Takes Meals On Floor With Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur: WATCH VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut, actor and BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday had her meals sitting on the floor along with former Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Election campaigns are in full swing ahead of Lok Sabha polls. In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, actor and BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut is seen sitting on the floor and having meals with former state CM Jairam Thakur and candidates. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/m0UDy8uZ5a — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024







Source link