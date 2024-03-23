Voting Date, Full Schedule, Top Candidates List – All You Need To Know

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: As per the announcement from the EC, the last date of filing nomination is May 14.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chandigarh will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh phase, which is the last phase, of the Lok Sabha election. And the counting will take place on June 4. As per the announcement from the EC, the last date of filing nomination is May 14.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Last date of filing nomination: May 14

Date of Voting: on June 1

Counting of Votes: June 4.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the voter turnout in Chandigarh was 74.2 percent and BJP candidate Kirron Kher won the seat by defeating former Congress Minister Pawan Bansal.

In 2014 also, Kher won the seat by securing 1.91 lakh votes and Congress’s Pawan Bansal lost to her after garnering 1.21 lakh votes in the polls. Before Kirron Kher, Congress leader and former MP Pawan Bansal has been the Member of Parliament since 1999 for three consecutive terms. Interestingly, Bansal was elected in Chandigarh consecutively for 15 years in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Registered Voter Details

As per the updates from the EC, Chandigarh has 6.47 lakh registered voters, of which 3.35 lakh are male voters and 3.12 lakh are female voters and 33 are third gender voters. Of the total voters, 15,006 individuals are first-time voters in the age group 18-19 while 4,799 are voters above 85 years of age.

Present Political Scenario in Chandigarh

This time, Chandigarh will witness a two-cornered contest with the Congress and AAP teaming up to trounce the BJP that is looking to secure a third straight win. The alliance of AAP and the Congress, though, was a marriage dictated by political expediency and convenience, even at the cost of minor compromises.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Top Candidates

Pawan Bansal

Harmohinder Singh Lucky

Manish Tewari







