India Gate To Howrah Bridge, Here’s How India Celebrates Earth Hour

Watch visuals as India comes together to celebrate Earth hour.

India celebrates Earth Hour.

New Delhi: During Earth Hour, lights were switched off at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM as part of the global initiative to raise awareness about energy conservation and environmental issues. This symbolic action was observed not only in Mumbai but also in various Indian cities, including the national capital, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, among other cities. The event aims to encourage individuals, businesses, and governments to take action towards protecting the planet by reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.

Earth Hour is a global grassroots movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) that encourages individuals, businesses, and governments to switch off all non-essential lights for an hour as a symbolic action to raise awareness about environmental issues affecting the planet. It was started in Sydney, Australia, in 2007 and has since grown to involve people from 190 countries and territories. Earth Hour aims to inspire collective action to address climate change and nature loss, emphasising the importance of protecting our planet for future generations.

Here are visuals from across the nation, celebrating Earth Hour and symbolising support towards energy conservation.

New Delhi Celebrates Earth Hour

The national capital, New Delhi marked its celebration of Earth Hour by turning off lights of major landmarks such as India Gate and Akshardham Temple.

#WATCH | Lights at Delhi’s Akshardham temple turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/sF1fUVY0PR — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Mumbai Celebrates Earth Hour

Mumbai observed Earth Hour by switching off lights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to conserve.

#WATCH | Lights switched off at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/5Iudz6mMPj — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Kolkata Celebrates Earth Hour

West Bengal capital, Kolkata celebrated Earth Hour by turning off the lights of the renowned Howrah bridge.

#WATCH | ‘Earth Hour’ being observed in Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/EyhRp4W3Jw — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Assam Celebrates Earth Hour

Assam observed Earth hour by conserving energy and switching off lights of the Legislative Assembly.

#WATCH | Guwahati: ‘Earth Hour’ being observed in Assam as lights of the Assam Legislative Assembly are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/hE5Lybey6G — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Hyderabad Celebrates Earth Hour

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Earth Hour was observed at Telangana State Secretariat by lighting candles in the shape of the number ’60’ symbolising 60 minutes of an hour. pic.twitter.com/0fYqFeIoKr — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

Kerala Celebrates Earth Hour

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) observes Earth Hour at the Napier Museum by lighting candles in the shape of the number ’60’ symbolising 60 minutes of an hour. pic.twitter.com/Szw6165rVv — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024







