Warns of Soaring Temperatures Around 38°C and Scattered Rainfall In Coming Days

New Delhi: India is currently grappling with an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring across various regions of the country. According to Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi, the capital city is expected to experience temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. However, he also mentioned the possibility of a slight increase in temperature by 1-2 degrees, accompanied by light rainfall expected tomorrow.

Eastern India Faces Scorching Heat

The heatwave has been particularly severe in Eastern India, where temperatures have already reached a blistering 44 degrees Celsius in one or two stations. Naresh Kumar warned that over the next 4-5 days, the temperature in this region could continue to soar, potentially reaching the 44-degree mark once again. The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for several states in eastern India, urging residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme heat.

Northwest India Experiences Milder Conditions

In contrast to the scorching temperatures in Eastern India, the northwest region of the country is experiencing relatively milder conditions. Naresh Kumar stated that there is no expectation of temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius or exceeding 41 degrees Celsius in Northwest India in the coming days. This provides a slight respite for residents in this part of the country, although the temperatures are still higher than the seasonal average1.

Health Concerns and Precautionary Measures

The intense heatwave has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses are common during such weather conditions. Medical experts advise people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and wear loose, light-coloured clothing to help regulate body temperature.

Authorities have also taken steps to mitigate the impact of the heatwave on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Many cities have set up cooling centres and shelters to provide relief to those who may not have access to air conditioning or adequate cooling facilities at home.

Impact on Agriculture and Water Resources

The heatwave has also raised concerns about its potential impact on agriculture and water resources. High temperatures can lead to increased evaporation and reduced soil moisture, which can adversely affect crop growth and yield. Farmers are being advised to take necessary measures to protect their crops, such as providing adequate irrigation and using mulching techniques to retain soil moisture.

The increased demand for water during the heatwave has also put a strain on the country’s water resources. Many cities and towns are facing water shortages, with some resorting to rationing and other measures to conserve water. Experts have emphasised the need for sustainable water management practices and the adoption of water-saving technologies to mitigate the impact of the heat wave on water resources.







