AAP Stages Protests Outside Tihar Jail, Blames BJP For Not Giving Insulin To Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has held a protest against the Tihar jail authorities and claimed that they are not giving Arvind Kejriwal insulin.

AAP leader Atishi during protest (Image- X.com/ @AtishiAAP)

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the protest outside Tihar jail by the AAP, Aam Aadmi leader Atishi has made a big claim regarding the health of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. She has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar levels have crossed 300 while displaying insulin as a sign of protest on Sunday. The protesters from the AAP urged the Tihar jail administration to give insulin to Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that his blood sugar levels were maintained. Moreover, she has also blamed the BJP for not denying insulin to the AAP national convenor.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for the last 20 days. He has been diabetic for 30 years and his sugar levels have crossed 300. If you ask any doctor in the world, he will say that sugar levels above 300 can’t be controlled without insulin. But the Tihar administration, at the direction of the BJP, has denied insulin. Such cruelty even didn’t happen under the British… What kind of cruelty is this from the BJP that they’re denying insulin to a diabetic with a sugar level above 300?” Atishi told reporters during the protest.

@ArvindKejriwal Ji’s sugar levels have crossed 300, but the BJP has stooped to such a low level of politics that, on its instructions, the Tihar administration is not ready to give him insulin. When the Tihar administration could not provide insulin to Kejriwal ji, the people of Delhi themselves reached out to give insulin to their chief minister. But the police officers refused to even take it. If this is not a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal, then what is it?” Atishi wrote on her X handle.

Response From Tihar Jail Authorities

“After a 40-minute detailed consultation, Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed regularly,” a jail official was quoted as saying in a report by PTI.







