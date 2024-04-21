Rahul Gandhi To Skip Ulgulan Rally Of INDIA Bloc, Here Is Why

Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi To Skip ‘Ulgulan Rally’ Of INDIA Bloc, Here’s Why

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have begun and amid the ongoing polls, the INDIA Bloc is organising the ‘Ulgulan Rally’ in Satna and Ranchi but Rahul Gandhi will not be attending has he has ‘suddenly fallen ill’.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being organised in a total of seven phases and the first phase has already been completed on April 19, 2024 While the second phase will take place on April 26, the political parties are continuing their campaigns. The Opposition of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the INDIA Bloc is organising an ‘Ulgulan Rally’ in Satna and Ranchi and in a latest news development, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh has said that Rahul Gandhi will not be attending the rally as he has ‘suddenly fall ill’. Read to know all about Jairam Ramesh said…

Rahul Gandhi To Miss INDIA Bloc Ulgulan Rally

As mentioned earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was scheduled to campaign in Satna and Ranchi where the INDIA Bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Rally’ is being held on Sunday has fallen ill suddenly and unable to leave New Delhi at present, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted today on X. In his statement he said, “Rahul Gandhi was all set to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today, where the INDIA rally is being held. But he has suddenly fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna.”

General Secy Of Wayanad District Congress Committee Resigns

Meanwhile, general secretary of the Wayanad District Congress Committee, PM Sudhakaran, resigned from the party and joined the BJP today. Sudhakaran, who joined the BJP at the election Committee office in Kalpetta in Kerala said that Rahul Gandhi who is the MP from Wayanad is not even accessible for him and asked as how can such a politician be accessible for the common man. Addressing a function at the committee office, Sudhakaran said, “I am joining the BJP as I am an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his politics of development. BJP is a party that has more relevance in today’s society. For the development projects of PM Modi to be implemented, K Surendran should be elected as the MP from Wayanad and I will strive towards that. If the people of Wayanad elect state president of BJP, K Surendran, the people of Wayanad are going to benefit out of it”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Complete Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the first phase is being conducted on April 19 during which 102 constituencies of 21 states will be casting their vote; phase 2 will take place on April 26 with voting in 89 constituencies across 13 states; third phase on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states; phase 4 on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states, 20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies, the sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)







