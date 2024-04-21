Gujarat Congress’s Surat Candidate’s Nomination Rejected Over ‘Fake Signatures’, AAP Alleges ‘Kidnapping’

The three proposers are said to be close friends and relatives of the candidate.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The biggest opposition party Congress suffered a big setback back on Sunday in Gujarat as the nomination papers of Nilesh Kumbhani, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Surat were rejected. This happened after his three proposers claimed in an affidavit to the district election officer that they had “not signed” his nomination form and that their signatures were “fake”.

The three proposers have been identified as Ramesh Palara, Jagdish Savaliya, and Dhruvin Dhameliya who said that they had not signed the nomination forms of Kumbhani.

The nomination papers of Nilesh Kumbhani were rejected by the District Election Officer (DEO) Sourabh Pardhi On Sunday, April 21 following the complaints cited by the proposers and the District Collector of Surat Parliamentary Constituency canceled the nomination of Nilesh Kumbhani.

Meanwhile, some reports say that Congress has also fielded a “dummy candidate” Suresh Padsala from the Surat seat. If Kumbhani’s nomination is annulled then Suresh Padsala will become the party’s official candidate.

Interestingly, the nomination of Suresh Padsala is also under the scrutiny of the Election Commission officials as his proposer has made the same claim that the signature in Padsala’s nomination form was not his.

Both Kumbhani and Padsala have decided to approach the court and reportedly they have hired their respective advocates.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Italiya has claimed that the proposers who claimed their signatures were fake were Congress workers and they could have been “kidnapped” and they could be under pressure.

Even more intriguing is the fact that one of the three proposers of Kumbhani is his friend and the other proposer is his brother-in-law, the husband of his sister.

Surat Congress spokesperson Naishad Desai said the issue will be taken to the court.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on 7 May 2024 to elect 26 members for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Darshana Jardosh of the BJP is the incumbent MP and from Surat who is also the Union State Minister.







