WATCH: Rousing Welcome For Gandhi Siblings In UP’s Moradabad As Priyanka Joins Rahul’s Nyay Yatra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined her brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which resumed in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Saturday. Priyanka will accompany Rahul during the last leg of the Nyay Yatra in the state as it passes through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra, concluding at Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday.

The Gandhi siblings received a rousing welcome from supporters and workers with people raising slogans like ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’, ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad’ and ‘Congress party zindabad’ as the yatra passed through different areas of Moradabad.

The Congress leaders were seen waving to people from an open jeep.

Jam-packed streets are echoed by the chants of "Congress party Zindabad.. Rahul Gandhi Zindabad" as Shri @RahulGandhi ji resumes the Yatra from Moradabad accompanied by AICC General secretary Smt @priyankagandhi ji. #BharatJodoNyayYatra

“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Moradabad. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present along with Rahul Gandhi. As the yatra moved through Moradabad, people from different walks of life greeted them. Both were seated in an open jeep,” Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi told news agency PTI.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to join the yatra when it entered Uttar Pradesh in Chandauli but could not do so because of ill health and subsequent hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress’ INDIA bloc ally is set to join the Nyay yatra in Agra on Sunday, a development that came after the parties reached a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

The yatra on Sunday will halt at Rajasthan’s Dholpur.

Rahul to deliver lectures at Cambridge, Yatra on break

The Congress had said February 26 to March 1 will be break days for the yatra to allow Rahul Gandhi to fulfil his long-standing commitment to deliver two special lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University in the UK on February 27 and February 28.

The Gandhi scion will be also attending important meetings in New Delhi during this period, the Congress had said.

Nyay Yatra to resume on March 2

The yatra will resume from Dholpur at 2 pm on March 2. It will then move into Madhya Pradesh and cover Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Shajapur and Ujjain among other districts of the state.

On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will pay obeisance at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He had offered prayers at the temple on November 29, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

(With PTI inputs)