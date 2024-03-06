Home

Sandeshkhali Row: West Bengal Police Hands Over Accused Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI

The handover took place after the Calcutta High Court had asked the police to hand over the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader to the central agency by 4:15 pm.

Kolkata: Sheikh Shahjahan, the main accused of Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI by the West Bengal Police on Wednesday. Earlier today, in a stern directive the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “If a goon like Sheikh Shahjahan, a lot of things will come out in the open. Why does this government need him? Why does a Government that runs West Bengal have to do with a goon? Lok Sabha elections will be held soon.”

“Sheikh Shahjahan and his goons go to every household in Basirhat and adjoining areas, threaten them, shoot them and dissuade them from voting for BJP. Sheikh Shahjahan does all illegal businesses. Its funding benefits the government. Last but not least, he brings Rohingyas from the borders…Nationalist Muslims of West Bengal will not vote for TMC. Rohingyas will vote for them – Mamata Banerjee gets Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, Ration Card for them. So, she is scared that if Sheikh Shahjahan is caught, he will spill everything with a little force,” she added.

The high court had directed the state government to “immediately implement” its Tuesday’s judgement to transfer a case on the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali to the CBI and hand over custody of the main accused Sheikh to the central agency.

The ED moved a contempt petition before a division bench presided by Justice Harish Tandon against the state government claiming that it did not implement Tuesday’s orders of a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam.

The court noted that though the state pleaded that it has filed before the Supreme Court an SLP challenging Tuesday’s judgement, there is no interim stay granted on the implementation of the orders till the time it was passing its order.







