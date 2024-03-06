Who Is Paula Hurd Who Attended Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding Celebrations With Bill Gates

Bill Gates was there in Jamnagar along with his girlfriend Paula Hurd.

Gates and Hurd were spotted together months before confirming their relationship. (Reuters)

Paula Hurd And Bill Gates: One of the most opulent and luxurious family ceremonies was hosted recently by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani for the pre-wedding celebrations for his son Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. The guest list was very impressive with some of the most illustrious names, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Mukesh Ambani is the world’s ninth richest individual with a net worth of $117.5 while Bill Gates is at number seven with a net worth of $128.4.

Gates and Hurd were spotted together months before confirming their relationship. They were seen sitting next to each other at several sporting events, including the Laver Cup in September 2022 and the Australian Open in January 2023.

It was only after Gates and Melinda announced the divorce after 27 years of marriage that the duo announced their relationship as the Microsoft co-founder told the BBC that he planned to find love again after his divorce and said, “Sure, I’m not a robot.”

Since they had been seen together, it was all but obvious that there would be a grapevine about the two being engaged, you know that ritual of exchanging rings.

So, it was in July 2023 that the two were pronounced as being engaged after Paula was seen wearing a piece of jewelry on her ring finger.

The air was cleared by Bill’s spokesperson who clarified that the ring belonged to Paula Hurd and does not symbolize an engagement with Bill Gates. “Our office can confirm that the ring Mrs. Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades,” the spokesperson said.

About Paula Hurd

Talking about Paula Hurd, she was married to Mark Hurd, the CEO of Oracle, and their marriage lasted 30 years, until Mark’s death in October 2019.

Paula is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin (1984) with a bachelor’s degree in business administration after which she worked in sales and alliance management at the software company NCR (National Cash Register). Then, she worked as a developer and organized events.

For a long time, she was a donor to Baylor University, her late husband’s alma mater which even opened a welcome center named for the couple in September 2023.

Back then Paula said, “Our family is absolutely thrilled with the Hurd Welcome Center. When we made this gift, Mark had a vision for how a welcome experience could transform this corner of campus, and the outcome has by far exceeded our expectations and dreams. I know he would be proud.”

Paula and Mark have two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Now, Paula works as a developer and organizer of a wide range of “memorable” event experiences for personal, corporate and charitable occasions, according to her LinkedIn bio, adds people.com.

The fundraising campaign was described on Baylor’s website as one seeking “to further activities that provide an ‘unambiguously Christian education environment;’ create transformational undergraduate education experiences; boost the impact and visibility of Baylor’s research and scholarship; and foster nationally recognized arts and athletics programs, according to Baylor’s foundational pillars.”







