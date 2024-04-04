Home

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will NDA Make A Comeback In Jahanabad Or INDIA Alliance Retain Power?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP led NDA make a comeback or will the INDIA alliance continue its winning streak.

Jahanabad Lok Sabha Poll 2024

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has a significant place on India’s political map due to the leaders that have represented it. It is widely recognized for its influential political nature and gets attention due to its proximity to two of the most important seats in Bihar, named Gaya and Patna. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandeshwar Prashad of JD (U) won by a margin of 1,741 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD.

Jahanabad Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List

Chandeshwar Prashad from the JD(U)- NDA

2024 Lok Sabha Election

Voting Date: April 1, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandeshwar Prashad won by a margin of 1,741 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD. Chandeshwar Prashad got 3,35,584 votes, which was almost 41% of the total votes polled.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Kumar of the RLSP won by a margin of 42,340 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD, who got 2,80,307.







