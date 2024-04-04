NationalPolitics

Will NDA Make A Comeback In Jahanabad Or INDIA Alliance Retain Power?

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will NDA Make A Comeback In Jahanabad Or INDIA Alliance Retain Power?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP led NDA make a comeback or will the INDIA alliance continue its winning streak.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will NDA Make A Comeback In Jahanabad Or INDIA Alliance Retain Power?
Jahanabad Lok Sabha Poll 2024

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has a significant place on India’s political map due to the leaders that have represented it. It is widely recognized for its influential political nature and gets attention due to its proximity to two of the most important seats in Bihar, named Gaya and Patna. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandeshwar Prashad of JD (U) won by a margin of 1,741 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD.

Jahanabad Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List

Chandeshwar Prashad from the JD(U)- NDA

2024 Lok Sabha Election

Voting Date: April 1, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chandeshwar Prashad won by a margin of 1,741 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD. Chandeshwar Prashad got 3,35,584 votes, which was almost 41% of the total votes polled.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Arun Kumar of the RLSP won by a margin of 42,340 votes, defeating Surendra Prashad Yadav of the RJD, who got 2,80,307.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Breaking News LIVE: 1.5 Year-old Child Recused Alive From Borewell

2 hours ago

PM Modi Launches NDA’s Bihar Campaign From Jamui; Calls Congress-RJD Alliance ‘Ghamandiya Alliance’

2 hours ago

Asian Paints On-boards Virat Kohli as the Brand Ambassador for a Revolutionary Offering – “Neo Bharat Latex Paint”

3 hours ago

Wysa Launches Hindi Version of Globally Successful AI Therapy App

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow