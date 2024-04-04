NCP (Sharad Pawar) Releases List Of Candidates; Suresh Mhatre To Contest From Bhiwandi

Maharasthra Lok Sabha Election 2024: The NCP (Sharad Pawar) has released its list of candidates for the upcoming general elections.

Betrayed by his own nephew Ajit Pawar, the wily veteran is renowned for his never-say-die attitude and could prove to be a stiff opponent for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The NCP (Sharad Pawar) has released its list of candidates. Among the big names, Suresh Mhatre will be the candidate from Bhiwandi. Bajrang Sonawane will be the candidate from the Beed seat.

In a big statement, Supriya Sule, who has been fielded by her party from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district, accused the ruling government of being against women and farmers on Thursday. Notably, Baramati will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7 and the vote count will take place on June 4.

Full List

NCP vs NCP: SC Asks Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar groups To Abide By Its order

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to ensure that more prominent disclaimers are published in its election advertisements, notifying that the allocation of the ‘clock’ symbol to it is sub-judice.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan also cautioned the Sharad Pawar NCP faction to not use the NCP ‘clock’ symbol anywhere and to use the’man blowing turha’ symbol (allocated to it) for the upcoming polls.

It said the Sharad Pawar faction, its party office bearers, workers and supporters shall only use the name ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar’ for upcoming elections and the “man blowing turha” symbol.

“In other words, the applicant-petitioner (Sharad Pawar) or supporters shall not use the symbol clock,” said the bench while saying that its March 19 order shall be abided by both factions.

“It suffices to clarify and reiterate that the petitioner (Sharad Pawar) and party office bearers and workers supporters shall abide by directions in paragraph 3 in terms thereof. The respondents (the Ajit Pawar faction), the office bearers of the political party, and the workers are obligated to meticulously follow directions contained in the order,” the bench recorded in its order.

