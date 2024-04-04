Robert Vadra Hints At Contesting Lok Sabha Polls From Amethi

This is not the first time Vadra has hinted with the idea of joining politics. In April 2022 he said he was ready to do so “if people want”.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has hinted at joining active politics, saying that the people of Amethi expect him to make his political debut from the constituency. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vadra said that the people of Amethi are upset with sitting MP Smriti Irani and want a member of the Gandhi family to return. Vadra said he’s ready to challenge any leader including current MP Smriti Irani from the Amethi constituency in UP, which was once a Congress bastion. He added that people are keen on seeing him in politics, regardless of the party he joins/fights from.

“…The people of Amethi expect me to represent their constituency if I decide to become a member of Parliament…For years, the Gandhi family worked hard in Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur…The people of Amethi are really troubled by the current Member of Parliament, they think they have made a mistake by electing her…”

Vadra added that Irani rarely pays visit to her constituency and has not taken necessary steps towards the growth and development of Amethi and safety of its people. “Whoever represents Amethi or Rae Bareli should focus on the development of the constituency and not indulge in the politics of discrimination. All Smriti is focusing on is raising baseless questions and making allegations against the Congress party,” he told ANI.

Vadra further said that “I want Priyanka (Gandhi) to become an MP first and then I feel I can also come…I interact with people and there are MPs from different parties. They (MPs) ask me to come along with their party and ask me the reasons for the delay. They also assure me of their support…So different parties across the country are asking me to come along…I have friendships with a lot of people above the party lines…”

Amethi was a traditional Gandhi bastion for a long time. However, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi ending the winning streak of Gandhis from the prestigious seat.

“If people wish I should represent them, and if I can bring some change, then I will take this step,” he told reporters in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, claiming he only wants serve people “in a major way”.

Vadra faces multiple corruption charges, including an Enforcement Directorate investigation relating to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property.

The Congress party, set to compete in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, is yet to reveal its candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli. Despite announcing Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from Wayanad, there are calls for him to also run from Amethi. UP Congress leaders have voiced their desire for members of the Gandhi family to contest from these crucial seats.







