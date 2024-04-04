Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP in Cooch Behar

“It is a matter of national shame that a person against whom several cases are pending has been appointed as the minister of state for home affairs,” Mamata Banerjee said in an apparent reference to Nisith Pramanik

Cooch Behar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday addressed a massive rally in Cooch Behar where she launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Accusing the BJP of not adhering to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls, the Bengal CM said one can trust a poisonous snake but not the saffron camp.

Banerjee also alleged that the central investigating agencies, Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are working at the behest of the BJP, urging the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

“The BJP is asking you to enrol names for Awas Yojna again. Why will the names be enrolled again? They want further enrollment so that they can remove them. You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP… The BJP is destroying the country,” she said.

Asserting that her party TMC will not bow before the “threats of central agencies”, Banerjee urged women in Cooch Behar to file police complaints if “there are instances of BSF torturing locals” ahead of the polls, scheduled for April 19.

At another poll meeting in Malbazar, she said, “The central investigating agencies, the NIA, Income Tax, central forces like BSF and CISF are working for the BJP. We will humbly plead to the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field for all parties as central agencies are working for the saffron camp. I will ask the people to guard the EVMs after the voting till results are out as BJP will try to tamper with people’s verdict,” she said.

Recalling the death of four civilians at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district during assembly elections in 2021 in firing by central forces, Banerjee accused them of being trigger-happy.

She also charged the BJP with trying to use Indian Army hospitals for its self-interest, accusing the saffron party of eroding the independence of forces which had been the pride of the nation for ages.

The BJP only “follows the principle of one nation, one party”, the TMC supremo claimed.

“It is a matter of national shame that a person against whom several cases are pending has been appointed as the minister of state for home affairs,” she said in an apparent reference to Nisith Pramanik who is seeking re-election from Cooch Behar.

“He was sacked from our party. Now, he is the asset of the BJP,” she said.

