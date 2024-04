#WATCH | Bihar: After filing nomination as an independent from Purnia Lok Sabha, Pappu Yadav says, “Many people conspired to murder me politically. The people of Purnia have always kept Pappu Yadav above caste and creed…everyone has the same voice – Pappu and Purnia…” pic.twitter.com/FhGEChZc55

— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024