Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah Files Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit Against CM Himanta

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has taken legal action against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by filing a Rs. 10 crore defamation suit. The case was presented before a session judge in Kamrup Metro district. Borah’s complaint highlights the offensive and damaging remarks made by Sarma against him on multiple occasions. Particularly, Borah strongly refutes Sarma’s claims of him joining the BJP in 2025. “Bhupen Borah will join either in January or February of 2025. I have also selected two seats for him to fight the assembly polls,” Sarma said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said: “The Congress party in Assam does things after taking my advice. Barring one or two leaders who belong to blue blood families, the rest of the leaders will eventually align themselves with the development politics.”

The Chief Minister’s statements suggesting that most Congress leaders will align with development politics, with Borah likely to switch parties in 2025, have sparked controversy.

Earlier, BJP will open a branch office at the Congress office in Guwahati after leaders quit the party after some years. He predicted that there wouldn’t be any Hindus in the grand old party in the northeastern state by 2026, while the Muslim leaders will leave by 2032.

He announced, “By 2026, there will be no more Hindus in the Assam Congress and almost all the Muslims will leave the Congress by 2032. We will open a branch at Rajiv Bhawan as Mahanagar BJP. Many Congress leaders will join the BJP tomorrow.” The CM posted a video where he was making the claims while talking to the reporters, along with a Hindi version of his comments.







