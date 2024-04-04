Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates Releases List of 3 Candidates From Gujarat | Check Names Here

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday released another list of 4 candidates from Gujarat. According to the list released by the party, Hirabhai Jotva will contest from Junagarh. The party had released its first list of eight candidates for the Lok Sabha polls and 47 nominees for the assembly elections, which will be simultaneously held in Odisha in four phases.

The eastern state has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats. The party renominated its sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who will contest from the Koraput seat.

The other candidates for the Lok Sabha seats are Sanjay Bhoi (Bargarh), Janardan Dehury (Sundergarh), Manoj Mishsra (Bolangir), Droupadi Majhi (Kalahandi), Bhujabal Majhi (Nabarangpur), Amir Chand Nayak (Kandhamal) and Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik (Berhampur).

Among the assembly poll nominees, it named Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanatak as the candidate for Nuapada, while the party’s campaign committee chairman and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das will contest from the Narla seat in Kalahandi district.

“Both the BJD and the BJP have not initiated any developmental work in Nuapada. It was the Congress government which had constructed a dam in the district,” said Pattanayak.

Das alleged that democracy is in danger in the state, and he would contest the polls to protect it and the Odia pride. “If the Congress forms government in Odisha, people can witness the welfare work, which were not undertaken in the past 25 years,” he said.

Das’ son Sagar Charan has been fielded for the Bhawanipatna assembly segment and bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Patnaik from the Parlakehmundi seat in Gajapati district, according to the list. The Congress renominated its sitting MLA C S Raazen Ekka from Rajgangpur and Taraprasad Bahinipati from Jeypore.







