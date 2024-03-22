Will President’s Rule be Imposed In Delhi After Kejriwal’s Arrest? Check What Omar Abdullah Says

Omar Abdullah said If the Aam Aadmi Party insists on retaining Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister from jail, the Centre will use this as an excuse to impose President’s rule in New Delhi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Omar Abdullah said Arvind Kejriwal is not the first and he won’t be the last and this will happen again.

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said this is not the first case as a few weeks ago, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand (Hemant Soren) was also detained. Omar Abdullah said it is his worry now for Delhi that if the Aam Aadmi Party insists on retaining Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister from jail, the Centre will use this as an excuse to impose President’s rule in New Delhi. He said Arvind Kejriwal is not the first and he won’t be the last. This will happen, he added.

“That is now my worry for Delhi. If the Aam Aadmi Party insists on retaining Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister from jail, the Centre will use this as an excuse to impose President’s rule in New Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is not the first and he won’t be the last. This will happen,” Omar Abdullah was quoted as saying by India Today.

What Anna Hazare Said on Kejriwal’s Arrest

Earlier in the day, social activist Anna Hazare said that the arrest of the AAP chief was because of his own “deeds.” “I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds,” Hazare said on Friday.

Section 144 Imposed at DDU Marg

Amid protests by AAP leaders, Delhi police escalated security measures in the national capital to avert any potential disturbances. Highlighting the heightened security arrangements, authorities emphasized the necessity of maintaining law and order, particularly around the court premises.

“We have ensured strict security measures to avoid any problems with law and order. The security concerns around the court have also been taken care of,” DCP Central, M. Harshavardhan informed.

“We need to take care of the law and order situation. ITO is a busy junction, where there is huge inflow of traffic, so to avoid any congestion, security measures have been put to place,” he added.

Additionally, vigilance has been intensified outside the Rouse Avenue court, a potential gathering spot for large crowds, the police official stated.

“Section 144 has been imposed at the DDU marg, because it is not a designated protest site, because a lot of vital installations and important offices are there,” DCP Central M. Harshavardhan said.

Additionally, the ITO metro station has been temporarily closed, and the Delhi police has beefed up security outside ITO amid protests by the AAP leaders.

“On the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024”, The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed in a post on X.

The imposition of Section 144 outside the Aam aadmi party office in Delhi comes amid chaos by the AAP workers over the arrest of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED on Thursday.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.







