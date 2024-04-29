NationalPolitics

Video: Fire Breaks Out At Lawyers’ Chamber Outside Jalaun District And Sessions Court

Jalau: A massive fire broke out in the lawyers’ chamber outside the district and sessions court of Jalaun on Monday. Fire tenders reached the spot after getting the information and are trying to douse the flames.

No casualties reported yet.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)




