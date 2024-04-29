Video: Fire Breaks Out At Lawyers’ Chamber Outside Jalaun District And Sessions Court

Jalau: A massive fire broke out in the lawyers’ chamber outside the district and sessions court of Jalaun on Monday. Fire tenders reached the spot after getting the information and are trying to douse the flames.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in the lawyers’ chamber outside the district and sessions court of Jalaun. Fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/DIVGdF0rm0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2024

No casualties reported yet.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







