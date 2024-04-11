X Down: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Down For Some Users

X Down: Microblogging platform X, previously known as Twitter, experienced a significant technical issue on Thursday, April 11, 2024. According to the Downdetector, which tracks and monitors online outages and problems, netizens reported that they were unable to access the social media platform.

This is not the first time the microblogging site suffered an outage. Earlier this year, X had similar issues when clicking links within tweets didn’t work, and for several users, images wouldn’t load throughout their timelines.

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.