Manchester City Return To Premier League Summit, Liverpool Win Sports Published: October 22, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Manchester City beat Brighton 2-1 on Saturday to return to the Premier League summit on a day when the action on the pitch was overshadowed by the death of England World Cup winner Bobby CharltonShare this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As Unbeaten India, New Zealand Square-off Sports October 22, 2023 “Not A Team That…”: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sum Up New Zealand Side Ahead Of World Cup Clash Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Responds Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai Cricket World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Says “Disagree…” Sports October 22, 2023 Recent articles India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rain Threat Looms As Unbeaten India, New Zealand Square-off Sports October 22, 2023 “Not A Team That…”: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sum Up New Zealand Side Ahead Of World Cup Clash Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Responds Sports October 22, 2023 ICC Rates Ahmedabad, Chennai Cricket World Cup Pitches ‘Average’. Rahul Dravid Says “Disagree…” Sports October 22, 2023