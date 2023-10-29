15.8 C
New York

Virat Kohli Names One Shot He Wants To Borrow From England Batter Joe Root

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Lavishing praise on Root, Kohli told Star Sports, “Joe, he is great all-round the way he plays reverse slap I would like to take that shot.”

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com