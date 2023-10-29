Virat Kohli Names One Shot He Wants To Borrow From England Batter Joe Root Sports Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lavishing praise on Root, Kohli told Star Sports, “Joe, he is great all-round the way he plays reverse slap I would like to take that shot.”Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles Joe Root’s Ultimate Praise For “Greatest Chaser” Virat Kohli Sports October 29, 2023 India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Eye 6th Successive Win In Captain Rohit Sharma’s 100th Game Sports October 29, 2023 Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023 Recent articles Joe Root’s Ultimate Praise For “Greatest Chaser” Virat Kohli Sports October 29, 2023 India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Eye 6th Successive Win In Captain Rohit Sharma’s 100th Game Sports October 29, 2023 Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023