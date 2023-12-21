International

Café Offbeat Upthere Is All Set For Christmas

This Christmas, Cafe Offbeat Upthere invites guests to sparkle and shine in the spirit of the season with a unique blend of delectable treats and specially curated mocktails.

What: Christmas Celebration at Café Offbeat Upthere

Where: 36F Topsia Road, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700039

When: 25th December, 2023

Timings: 4.00 pm to 11.30 pm

Christmas Specials: Loaded Nachos with Mexican Salsa, Slimmers Delight, Bbq Chicken Winglets, Bruschetta Della Casa, Panco Crusted Stuffed Mushroom on Rustic Salad 

Special Mocktails: Hawaiian Delight, Peach Hills, Green Apple Mojito, Black Current Slush and Kiwi Skinny Mojito.

 Meal for Two: Rs 1,800/- plus taxes

