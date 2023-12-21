Polo Floatel organizes Pre-Christmas Celebration, is all set to give a whole new experience this Christmas

Polo Floatel, Calcutta (earlier Floatel Hotel) organized the most-awaited Pre-Christmas Celebration at the hotel. Polo Floatel is all set to celebrate this year’s Christmas in an exciting way.

With new offerings this Christmas, Polo Floatel is ready to give the city of joy a never-forgetting reason to celebrate Christmas at the Hotel beside the river with best view on the Ganges along with mesmerising ambience giving the people a whole new experience.

On 23rd December, Polo Floatel is organizing Pre-Christmas Brunch & Dinner Buffet with Mulled Wine and Live Music at Bridge Bistro Bar. The Hotel is also organizing Sailbrush Soirée-a sip and paint event consisting of canvas painting along with refreshing cocktails and live barbecue station at the Sky Deck, followed by a Live Band with a Live Barbecue Station and Mulled Wine at Sky Deck.

On 24th December, Polo Floatel is organizing Christmas Eve Gala Brunch and Lunch Buffet with unlimited wine and Live Music performance at Bridge Bistro Bar. The Hotel is also organizing Sailbrush Soirée-a sip and paint event consisting of canvas painting along with refreshing cocktails and live barbecue station at Sky Deck. The evening will also witness Christmas Eve Gala Dinner Buffet with unlimited Mulled Wine and Live Christmas Carol at Bridge Bistro Bar, followed by Live Band with a Live Barbecue Station and Mulled Wine at Sky Deck.

On the occasion of Christmas on 25th December, Polo Floatel will be presenting an exclusive and authentic Brunch with the melody of Saxophone to celebrate and make Christmas, a memorable one.

Soumen Halder, General Manager, Polo Floatel, Calcutta said, “We are very happy to welcome Christmas this year with our special and exciting Pre-Christmas Celebrations at the hotel. As part of the Pre-Christmas celebration, we are organizing several activities for our guests on 23rd and 24th of December. The celebration ushers in good tidings and fun for the festive season. This celebration has been part of Polo Floatel, Calcutta since very long time and is conducted all amidst great cheer and festive fervor.”

Equipped with world-class amenities, impeccable services and scenic beauty, the newly refurbished Polo Floatel, is completely renovated into a new face with upgraded and state-of-the-art facilities. It takes luxury to the next level. From exciting boat rides to witnessing many breathtaking sights and experiencing the numerous facets of the ‘City of Joy’ along with lip smacking delicacies of multiple cuisines, Polo Floatel offers a host of unique experiential activities and an exciting range of dining options to make your special days a memorable one.

About Polo Floatel: Polo Floatel, Calcutta-Asia’s first floating hotel, is a combination of old heritage Calcutta along with a modern touch, consisting of 58 rooms, 2 banquets and 3 restaurants. The cabins are finely crafted to perfection, where you get to wake up to the view of Howrah Bridge on the serene river Ganges. It also serves as a prime wedding venue thanks to its unique location around both land and water next to each other. https://www.hotelpolotowers.com/polo-floatel-kolkata/.

