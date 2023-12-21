Foods to be given during Pneumonia in Kids

Why Pneumonia infections are becoming more prevalent among children in India?

Pneumonia is an infection which causes one or both the air sacs of the lungs to be filled with fluids,

which leads to cough with phlegm, fever, chills and difficulty in breathing. In India, since the past 2

months, there has been a surge in the cases of in viral pneumonia cause by influenza or bronchiolitis by

RSV among infants, which means kids who are below 1-2 years old. The reason being their weak

immune systems during the weather change, as viral infections are more active during this period.

Role of diet in managing pneumonia:

As to the general prevention and control of Pneumonia, using surgical mask is the most important

practice. Pneumonia could be prevented when an adult is infected with cold, cough, and the like; he or

she should avoid coming into contact with the infant. However, if the mother is infected, she should

wear double-surgical masks when coming into contact with an infant and wash her hands regularly.

From the nutrition point of view, the intake of the following foods can be beneficial for kids during

pneumonia. Although, in case of infants(less than 1 year) the amount of food given should be consulted

with the doctor beforehand:

● Foods rich in protein like nuts, seeds, beans, and fish can be helpful to boost the immunity

levels in kids and controlling the symptoms of Pneumonia. These foods help in repairing

damaged tissues and build new ones in the body.

● Green leafy vegetables like spinach and lettuce have antioxidants that protect the body from

infections.

● Whole grains like brown rice, barley and oats are rich in carbohydrate, selenium and B-vitamins

that provide energy to the body and strengthen the immune system to fight the infection.

● Honey and Ginger have anti-inflammatory properties which help in curing respiratory problems.

● Water can also be a good source of fluid that helps in loosening the mucus from the lungs

flushing out foreign particles that disturb the respiratory tract.