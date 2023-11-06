Fortis celebrates Rheumatoid Arthritis patient’s life struggle through motivational wall art

For 53-year-old Seema Sood, life had come to a standstill after an

attack of Rheumatoid Arthritis rendered her bedridden for many years. Dejected and hopeless,

Seema had also petitioned the President for euthanasia (mercy killing). Struck by her plight, Fortis

Hospital Mohali management offered her free of cost treatment and Dr Anil Abrol, Consultant,

Department of Rheumatology treated her. As Seema’s condition began to improve, she mustered

courage and driven by the motto – Don’t give up on life – sought refuge in creative art.



To celebrate her unwavering hope and how she had emerged victorious in the face of

adversity, Fortis Hospital Mohali has dedicated a wall on the facility premises for Seema to

showcase her paintings. The aim is to sensitise people on Rheumatoid Arthritis, caregiving for

patients with this disease and how debilitating diseases are not a deterrent for creativity.



Rheumatoid Arthritis is an auto-immune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the

body’s healthy tissues. The condition causes pain, swelling and stiffness in joints, may result in low

red blood cell count, and inflammation around the lungs and heart.



Seema is a gold medallist and has graduated from BITS Pilani (Birla Institute of Technology and

Science, Rajasthan) with dual degrees – M.Sc in Engineering Technology with 90% and Masters in

Engineering with 98%. At 28, her life turned topsy-turvy and she found herself walking with a stick in

Her health condition deteriorated and she was confined to her bed. The real trouble began in

1988 when doctors thought that Seema was suffering from osteoarthritis, but on the contrary, it was

rheumatoid arthritis. The incorrect diagnosis contributed to her agony.



In 2005, when Seema’s condition worsened, she was advised joint and hip replacement surgery,

costing about Rs 10 lakh. Unable to handle the extreme immobility and high cost of treatment,

Seema then petitioned the President of India for euthanasia (mercy killing) in 2007. The then

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal got to know about Seema’s petition and

assured that the state government would incur all her medical expenses. Even though she

underwent a surgery in 2008, Seema kept experiencing acute pain and discomfort for nearly seven

years.



Moved by her condition, the Fortis Mohali management offered her free of cost treatment in 2014

and Dr Anil Abrol, Consultant, Department of Rheumatology, Fortis Hospital Mohali, was able to

make a correct diagnosis of her medical condition, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and treated her for the

same. Following extensive treatment, Seema made a swift recovery and her health began to

improve. This gave her a new zeal of life and heralded the start of her art journey. “I bought a pack

of colours for Rs 10 and a drawing book. My first painting, The Red Rose, was appreciated by one and

all. I now have more than 50 paintings to my credit,” said Seema with a joyful glint in her eyes.



On what prompted her to take to painting, Seema, said, “It helps me forget my pain and I’m able to

express my inner creativity. My canvas motivates me and I paint to bring joy to myself and to others.”



Meanwhile, lauding the efforts of the Fortis Mohali management, Seema, said, “I had resigned

myself to fate but Dr Anil Abrol has transformed by life. I also want to thank the Fortis management,

particularly facility director Abhijit Sir for offering me free of cost treatment. It has given me a new

hope to live. I also want to thank my batchmates, friends at Pilani and my family for motivating me

at all times and lending me support to tide over the crisis.”



All praise for Seema’s determination, Abhijit Singh, Head-SBU, Fortis Hospital Mohali,

said, “Seema’s paintings are a celebration of life. She has shown exemplary grit and determination

despite undergoing a tough time. I encourage everybody to buy her paintings which will motivate her

to do more in life.”