Unveiling the Future: The 2nd Odisha Mining and Infrastructure Expo 2024

In a groundbreaking development for the mining and infrastructure

sector, the 2nd Odisha Mining and Infrastructure Expo is set to return from the 15th to the 18th of

February 2024. This eagerly awaited event will take place in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, and is being

organized by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd.

The expo promises a forward-looking showcase of the region’s economic potential and commitment to

sustainability. Odisha, known for its abundant mineral resources, is taking center stage to spotlight its

thriving mining industry and infrastructure development, all while maintaining a strong focus on

sustainability. This aligns seamlessly with the government’s progressive policies, which place a strong

emphasis on environmentally responsible and socially inclusive practices.

Odisha’s government has been at the forefront of fostering responsible mining and infrastructure

practices, reinforcing its commitment to environmental and social well-being. The expo will provide a

dynamic platform to explore and discuss these policies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing

among attendees.

One of the key highlights of the event is the networking opportunities it offers, bringing together

industry leaders, investors, and experts to drive economic growth in Odisha. Attendees can expect

engaging discussions, cutting-edge technology showcases, and enticing investment prospects that will

uplift the mining industry and overall economy of Odisha.

The 2nd Odisha Mining and Infrastructure Expo 2024, organized by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt

Ltd, promises to be a catalyst for progress, a celebration of sustainability, and a testament to Odisha’s

dedication to a prosperous and responsible future.

For more information and registration details, visit the official(https://www.odishaminingexpo.com).