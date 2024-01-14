Inauguration of three-day Exhibition and Sale of Sustainable Products and Services named Bhinna Japon

In a significant step towards celebrating sustainability, Let’s Run Green in collaboration with SwitchON Foundation, DRCS, Prakriti successfully launched a three day exhibition cum sale of sustainable products and services called “Bhinna Japon” on 12th, 13th and 14th at Balia Balak Sangha Club Ground, Model Town, Kolkata.

The event aimed to captivate and inspire individuals eager to embrace a lifestyle centered around eco-conscious choices. With a curated selection of innovative products and services, the exhibition redefined the way we live, encouraging the widespread adoption of sustainable practices. The “Bhinna Japon” event featured a diverse range of eco-friendly products and services from leading green startups like Love Thy Nature, Leafy Greens, MGGSS, Hastakraft, Khati Katha and many more participants dedicated to creating a positive impact on the environment. From renewable energy solutions to zero-waste lifestyle products, attendees had the opportunity to explore and experience the latest in sustainable living.

The organizer of the event Let’s run Green stated, “Our goal is to inspire a collective shift towards a more sustainable and mindful way of life. Through this exhibition and sale, we aim to showcase the practicality and beauty of sustainable choices, empowering individuals to make a difference in their daily lives.”

The event was attended by Respected Shrimati Dola Sen, Member of Rajyasabha, Respected Shri Pintu Debnath, Councillor, Ward No 1, Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality and many more dignitaries.

Mr. Vinay Jaju, Managing Director, SwitchON Foundation stated, “The exhibition created awareness and encouraged the adoption of eco-friendly choices and responsible consumer habits. Only through conscious decisions can we craft a greener future.”

Around 500 people attended the exhibition. The exhibition gave a platform for technology transfer and sourcing opportunities. The event included engaging center-stage presentations by industry experts, hands-on workshops, and interactive sessions to educate and motivate attendees to embrace a sustainable lifestyle. The event was an immersive experience into the world of conscious living, with stalls spanning various themes such as natural farming, medicinal plants, urban waste management, organic soap, sustainable tourism, honey, terracotta, books, natural clothing, solar products, water management, cycling, and a delectable food court, among other eco-conscious offerings.

The collective view of the participating organizations is: “At our stall, we are not just selling products; we’re offering a sustainable lifestyle. The exhibition isn’t just about what you buy; it’s about the positive ripple effect your choices create. Every sustainable purchase is a step towards a better world.”