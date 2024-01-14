YSCE & Merlin Group’s High-performance Centre – at “Merlin Rise-Sports Republic” in Kolkata

Yuvraj Singh, One of India’s cricket icons and Man of the Tournament in the victorious Indian World Cup team of 2011, has formally inaugurated Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence & Merlin Group’s “High-performance Centre” for cricket enthusiasts at Merlin Rise, the Sports Republic at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

On this occasion, “Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence”(YSCE), has proudly announced the grand launch of its state-of-the-art High-Performance Centre at YSCE in partnership with the Merlin Group, a leading real estate conglomerate in India. The centre is located at Merlin Rise in Kolkata. This unique association also introduces the Advanced Training Program – a high-intensity training module, a pioneering initiative by the Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence in the country, promising to revolutionize cricket training and coaching.

The inauguration of the High-Performance Centre is scheduled for January 13th at Merlin Rise – The Sports Republic at Rajarhat in Kolkata. This momentous occasion combines the trusted legacy of Merlin Group with the unparalleled sporting legacy of Yuvraj Singh, aiming to elevate cricket development in India to new heights.

Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group, commented on the launch, saying, “Sports as a career has assumed greater significance in today’s world, and Merlin, as a group, is committed to honing the skills of students for a lucrative career in sports. With the launch of the High-Performance Centre in Kolkata, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing cricketing talent from West Bengal and Eastern India, empowering the next generation of athletes to excel nationally and internationally.”

The Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh, the driving force behind YSCE, expressed his thoughts on the new High-Performance Centre, stating, “This is a significant step towards our mission of creating a world-class sports ecosystem in India. Through Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence, we aim to provide the best coaching and training facilities to aspiring cricketers.. Kolkata holds a special place in my heart, and I am delighted to bring this High-Performance Centre to the city, which has a rich sporting heritage.”

Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, shared his enthusiasm for the pathbreaking partnership, stating, “We are elated to have cricket icon Yuvraj Singh amongst us at Merlin Rise. We are thrilled to join hands with Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence in launching this High-Performance Centre, reflecting our commitment to promoting sporting excellence in West Bengal and India. We look forward to nurturing young talent and helping them realize their full potential under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh.”

The Advanced Training Programme at the High-Performance Centre, designed by Yuvraj Singh and his coaching panel, will provide a one-year intensive training meticulously researched to meet contemporary cricketing demands.

The High-Performance Centre which is ready at Merlin Rise Sports Republic will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and residential facilities. The coaching panel includes former players, BCCI-certified coaches, physiotherapists, and trainers dedicated to honing the skills of young athletes. The programme will also offer customized modules, personalized coaching, continued guidance on a balanced diet, and a nutrition-based lifestyle. Mental conditioning sessions, fitness tests, and in-depth video analysis for technical improvement are integral parts of the high-intensity programme. Yuvraj Singh will personally monitor the student’s progress through regular video interactions with coaches and the CEO of YSCE.

“We at Merlin Group are committed to providing career opportunities for kids in sports at a very young age. The intensive training programme will also have a residential facility for students who want to stay in the academy. Merlin Group has set up a state-of-the-art facility for sports enthusiast students. The group is also set to erect a comprehensive residential facility in the future where students of all academies can stay, continue their education and training in different sports”, added Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group

“We are embarking on an ambitious endeavor to cultivate cricket talent in East India as we look forward to organizing tournaments in two categories, for both female and male cricketers. With distinctive formats, these tournaments will be groundbreaking initiatives”, concludes Yuvraj Singh, the legendary figure in Indian Cricket.

Merlin Group announced its collaboration with the Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence (YSCE)- The first and only YSCE in Eastern India in the year 2021. YSCE commenced its general training programme in the year 2023 and presently has a student strength of 80.

For more information about Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence and the High Performance Centre in Kolkata, please visit [www.ysce.in].