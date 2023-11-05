Merlin Group Presents 5th edition of “Merliner Sera Pujo Award 2023″

Merlin Group, India’s leading real estate conglomerate , has presented the awards of the 5th edition of “Merlin er Sera Pujo 2023” today at Princeton Club. Merlin Group took this initiative in 2019 to encourage the residents of different housing complexes to excel at organizing Durga Puja with pomp and enthusiasm.

At a formal function, Mr. Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group presented the awards to the winners in presence of Shri Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group. Merlin Maximus , the housing complex located in Sodepur bagged the first prize of “Merliner Sera Pujo Award” and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while Merlin waterfront a housing complex located in Howrah won the 1st runner up trophy , a cash prize of Rs 35,000, a certificate and a plaque. Merlin Sapphire got the 2nd runner up trophy, a cash prize of Rs 25,000 , a plaque and a certificate. Merlin also recognized other housing complexes for different categories. Merlin Vasundhara won award in the category of Best traditional puja . Merlin Warden Lakview was adjudged winner as the best enthusiastic society. Merlin Twins bagged award for organizing the Best Cultural Programme during the durga puja celebration.While the awared for best organizer went to Merlin Legacy , Merlin 5th Avenue received much appreciation for winning award in the best embellished society Award category. Merlin emerald was recognized in the “ Best gleaming society award category”. Merlin Grove had got the recognition for best durga pratima. The award in the category of Best creativity , the perfect aura and ambience went to Merlin Laurel Garden. Merlin crest won award in the “Best Environment” category. Also Merlin Iland had got the laurel in the best safety & precautions category. Merlin Aspire had won judge’s appreciation as the best eco-friendly puja. Also Merlin Gangotri won the award in the category “Best Inauguration”. Merlin Uttara was recognised for its creative decoration and received the award in the category “ Best Decorated Mandap” . The award in the category of Best Debutant went to Merlin The One.

While presenting the laurels, Mr. Saket Mohta, Managing Director of Merlin Group, stated, “It feels great to have experienced the enthusiasm and gusto of our valued residents in organizing Durga Puja. We at Merlin instituted the ‘Merliner Sera Pujo’ award in the year 2019 to enthuse our valued residents across Merlin Housing complexes in West Bengal for organizing Durga Puja in its right spirit. Over the last four years, the scale and pomp of the pujas have grown manifold. What is very inspiring is the bond and camaraderie among our valued residents who congregate to celebrate the Puja. I would like to express my gratitude to our esteemed guests, including actresses Aparajita Addya, Usashi Roy, and Ditipriya Roy, for their role in judging and gracing the occasion. We will continue this initiative on a bigger scale.

Like every year , Merlin Group organized a puja parikrama with the judges across apartments in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly. Actress Aparajita Addya, Usashi Roy and Ditipriya Roy had engaged with the residents of Merlin Housing apartments across Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah on Mahashasti, Mahasaptami and Mahashtami while paying a visit to the Puja Idols. Merlin Group organized the Fifth edition of “Merliner Sera Pujo 2023” in 17 Merlin Housing complexes. It touched over 9000 residents and their guests this year.