Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Remarkable Performance in ‘Jubilee’ Earns Acclaim at Danube OTTplay Awards, 2023

Prosenjit Chatterjee, the versatile and acclaimed actor, was honored with the Best Supporting Actor Male award at the second edition of the Danube Properties presents OTTplay Awards, 2023, held in Mumbai on the night of October 29th. This distinguished event brought together artists from across India, recognizing their remarkable contributions to the world of OTT content, spanning films and web series, transcending language barriers.

Chatterjee, renowned for his versatile acting, was recognized for his exceptional performance in the web series ‘Jubilee.’ Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Jubilee’ is a gripping period drama that explores the early days of the Indian film industry, with Chatterjee’s character, Srikant Roy, playing a pivotal role in the narrative. Chatterjee’s well-deserved recognition is a testament to his dedication and the captivating storytelling of ‘Jubilee.’