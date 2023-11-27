Milind Soman, Supermodel And Fitness Icon, Shares Valuable Tips With Participants At JBG Kolkata World 10K Bib Distribution Event

The 8th edition of the JBG Kolkata World 10K, one of the most anticipated running events in the country, is set to witness an exciting twist this year with the presence of Milind Soman, the renowned supermodel, fitness enthusiast, and the Face of the Event.

On 25th November 2023, participants and running enthusiasts had the unique opportunity to interact with Milind Soman during the Bib distribution event, where he shared valuable insights on endurance running, nutrition, and fitness. Milind’s presence added an extra layer of motivation and inspiration to the runners as they gear up for the much-awaited race day on Sunday, 26th November 2023.

Milind Soman, known for his dedication to fitness and passion for running, engaged with the participants, offering personalized tips and advice to enhance their performance. The Bib distribution event provided a platform for runners from across the country to not only collect their race materials but also to gain valuable knowledge from a fitness icon.

The JBG Kolkata World 10K, in its 8th edition, is expecting more than 4000 participants from different corners of the nation. This annual event has become a celebration of health, fitness, and community spirit, bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds to share in the joy of running.

Race day on Sunday promises an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike, with the scenic routes through the heart of Kolkata, showcasing the city’s vibrant culture and heritage.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“We are thrilled to have Milind Soman as the Face of the Event for the 8th edition of JBG Kolkata World 10K. His presence has added a new dimension to the event, inspiring participants to push their limits and embrace a healthier lifestyle. We believe that his valuable insights and tips will resonate with our diverse community of runners,” said Mr. Gaurav Jajodia, Director, Jai Balaji Group.

“The JBG Kolkata World 10K is not just a race; it’s a celebration of fitness, camaraderie, and the spirit of Kolkata. The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors, partners, and the enthusiastic participants”, said the race organizer, Mr. Nishant Maheshwari, Sportiz

For more information about the JBG Kolkata World 10K and to follow the event, please visit – www.jbgkolkataworld10k.sportiz.in