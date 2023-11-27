Surya Roshni redefines the Consumer Durable landscape, by unveiling a cutting-edge range of Home appliances

Surya Roshni in its 50th year of operation is one of India’s most respected and trusted brands for Lighting, Fans, Electric Water Heaters, Home Appliances, Steel Pipes and PVC pipes. As the largest branded manufacturer of Lighting products in India, company progresses to set the industry standard.

Redifining the Consumer durables market, Surya is set to launch yet another range of Appliances and BEE rated Ceiling Fans in its’ upcoming series of Market engagements, scheduled across the country.

Fans that define efficiency and elegance:Catering the ever-evolving aspirations of today’s consumer, Surya launches the BEE Star labelled new Ceiling Fans, which not only enhances the home décor, but also successfully saves Rs.1000 – 1800/- per year per fan* :

5 Star Petal C Fan: A first time 5-Star BEE rated fan, with an innovative Induction Motor, is surely a space winner, with an energy consumption of 34w. The elegant design, wider blades and premium metallic paint, adds to home interior.

Jewel BLDC Fan :Another 5-star BLDC Fan in the Decorative Fans category, consuming only 30w, is unique with its’ wider blades,ensuringcorner-to-corner air circulation.

Royale NS 5 Leaf Pedestal Fan: Combination of premium design with higher efficiency, this Fan is designed for people who, prefer no noise but high performance. This normal-speed pedestal fan with 5 blades consumes only 50w, while operating at 1350 rpm.

Innovative Appliances for Modern Living:

Qubix Water Heater: Features a futuristic rectangular design, whirl flow technology, energy-efficient components with 5-star BEE rating. A perfect fit for hard water and high-rise buildings with low electricity bill.

Infra Red – Induction Cooktop: Surya’s induction cooktops, designed from the perspective of technology, ease of functionality and energy efficiency, are set to elevate cooking experiences. The latest addition, Infra Red Gold, promises reliability and speed compared to traditional range of cooktops.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Jitendra Agrawal, CEO – Lighting and Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni, shared –“I applaud Surya’s exceptional team, whose concerted efforts, dedication, and innovation have brought to life, an array of appliances,addressing today’s consumer aspirations. He reiterated that, to meet the ever evolving needs and preferences of our consumer, Surya will continue introducing new products based on its’ key pillars of quality, trust and technology”.

Disclaimer :

*16hrs of daily usage and metro energy tariff