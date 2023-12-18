7UP® onboards Ranbir Kapoor as the newest Brand Ambassador of super-duper refreshment in India

7UP®, a beverage brand renowned for its refreshing and effervescent appeal, onboards Bollywood Megastar, Ranbir Kapoor, as the distinguished new face of the brand. This collaboration is poised to bring together the refreshing spirit of 7UP® and the charismatic charm of Ranbir Kapoor – creating a perfect synergy that is set to unfold in the summer of 2024. Ranbir Kapoor along with 7UP®, will be seen further elevating the brand’s new ‘Super Duper Refresher’ positioning in India.

Ranbir Kapoor’s association with 7UP® is yet another step by the brand towards creating a refreshing narrative that resonates with the audiences across the country. The collaboration is aimed at further deepening brand love and connect and set the stage for a super duper refreshing summer with 7UP® in India.

Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Cola & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “ 7UP has long been a driving force of refreshment in India, enchanting consumers with its quirky narratives and iconic TVCs. The Super Duper Refresher positioning, introduced earlier this year, has resonated with consumers nationwide, uplifting spirits and setting a new standard for refreshing experiences. As we culminate this remarkable year, it gives us immense pleasure to unveil Ranbir Kapoor as the newest addition to the 7UP family. His magnetic charm and widespread appeal perfectly align with the ethos of 7UP, and we cannot wait to create magic on-screen together in the upcoming summer season.”

Bollywood megastar Ranbir Kapoor shared his excitement for the association, “I am absolutely thrilled to join the 7UP family. There is a certain vibe to 7UP as a brand especially the positioning of super-duper refresher as this is actually something I personally relate to. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can’t wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar.”

Ranbir joins Rashmika Mandanna and Anirudh Ravichander in the star-studded line-up of 7UP’s ambassadors in India and will feature in 7UP®’s new Super Duper Refresher TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.

(Click here to view the post: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_CATRoFGT/?igshid=ODhhZWM5NmIwOQ)