Celebrate Christmas With A Special Menu At Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport celebrates Christmas, promising an enchanting experience for their patrons. Embracing the spirit of the season, the hotel is adorned with festive decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for everyone to revel in. Special buffet is being arranged with a Live Band for entertainment.

What: Christmas Special Global Buffet & Live Music

Where: Social Kitchen – Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

When: 24th December, 2023 (Dinner) & 25th December (Brunch & Dinner)

Timings: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm: Lunch

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

7:30 pm - 11:30 pm: Dinner

Christmas Special Menu: Zuppa De Erbi, Beurre al Maniere, Roasted Pumpkin and Chicken Fennel Salad, Tuna Tapenade in Cucumber Cup, Oven Roasted Whole Fish, Poulet Ala Boulentine, Sikandari Run , Bhunna Gravy, Sushi Wo Tabero, Young Lamb Kakkori with Chilly Mint Emulsion, Poisson de Chimichanga, Pico de Gallo, Le Verdure – Pan Seared, Exotic Vegetable Moussaka Crepe Farmhouse, Three Cheese Baked, Tepan Mongolian Veg, Indonesian Bami Goreng Noodles, Yule Log, Palm Pudding, Sauce de Englaise Croquembouche Glazed Apricot & Fig Champagne Mousse.

Price: Christmas Special Buffet With Unlimited Mocktails – Rs 1399 /- plus taxes per person