New Delhi: In a scathing criticism ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lambasted the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government on Sunday, accusing it of neglec – Rahul Gandhi Takes On Telangana Gvt., Says It Doesn’t Have Time To Listen To Youth; Here’s What He Said
Source
New Delhi: In a scathing criticism ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lambasted the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government on Sunday, accusing it of neglec – Rahul Gandhi Takes On Telangana Gvt., Says It Doesn’t Have Time To Listen To Youth; Here’s What He Said