FIITJEE’s Winning Streak Continues: Total 8 FIITJEE Students Secure an overall 100 NTA Score in JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1. The exam was held on January 29th, 30th, 31st & February 1st, 2024. The Second and final session will be held from 4th April to 15th April 2024. The best of two results will be considered for the final merit list of JEE Main 2024.

The Cut-off marks for JEE Advanced 2024 will be shared only at the time of the result of JEE Main 2024 after second and final session.

With the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results declared by NTA, India’s premier coaching institute for engineering entrance exams, FIITJEE, has a reason to rejoice and celebrate its students’ glorious feat. FIITJEE has been achieving unprecedented milestones year after year, owing to its glorious tradition of innovative & scientific approach focused on unravelling the hidden potential of every student. FIITJEE’s value system revolves around truth, transparency & commitment. Whatever they think, they say and whatever they say, they do, and their clean and honest approach is quite evident from their results. Yet again, this year, FIITJEE outshines with its splendid result in JEE Main 2024 Session 1.

Out of 8, Total 5 students are from FIITJEE’s Long Term Classroom Program & 3 Students are from FIITJEE’s Non-Classroom Program scored an overall 100 NTA Score in JEE Main 2024 session 1 results.

Aarav Bhatt, student of FIITJEE’s Three Year Classroom Program (X-XII) secured perfect 100 NTA score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Chemistry & 100.0000000 in Maths respectively.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, student of FIITJEE’s Four Year Classroom Program (IX-XII), upgraded to PINNACLE-Two Year Integrated Program (XI-XII), secured perfect 100 NTA Score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Maths & 100.0000000 in Chemistry respectively.

Ipsit Mittal, student of FIITJEE’s Three Year Classroom Program (X-XII) secured an overall 100 NTA score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Chemistry & 99.9872008 in Maths respectively. Ipsit also qualified IOQM & NSEC.

Madhav Bansal, Student of FIITJEE’s UDAYA- Two Year Classroom+Four Year Classroom Program (IX-XII) secured an overall 100 NTA score.; scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Mathematics, 100.0000000 in Chemistry & 99.9805298 in Physics respectively. Madhav also qualified PROM, RMO, IOQM, MVPP (Rank 6), NSEA, NSEP & NSEC.

Another student, Thota Sai Karthik, student of FIITJEE’s SUPREME-Four Year Integrated Program (IX-XII) secured an overall 100 NTA score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Mathematics& 99.9982658 in Chemistry respectively.

Even the efficacy of FIITJEE’s NonClassroom Programsis visible as three Non Classroom Programs students – Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmal Kumar, Himanshu Thalor& Ishaan Gupta have secured a 100 NTA Score in JEE Main 2024 session 1 results –

Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmal Kumar, a student of FIITJEE’s All India Test Series, secured perfect 100 NTA Score. He scored perfect NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Mathematics & 100.00000000 in Chemistry respectively.

Himanshu Thalor, a student of FIITJEE’s Rankers Study Material, secured perfect 100 NTA Score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Mathematics &100.0000000 in Chemistry respectively.

Ishaan Gupta, a student of FIITJEE’s Rankers Study Material, secured an overall 100 NTA Score. He scored NTA Score 100.0000000 in Physics, 100.0000000 in Chemistry & 99.9908780 in Mathematics respectively.

“I feel relieved and motivated to have scored well in JEE Main 2024 Session 1. Having worked hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well. My results are solely attributed to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at FIITJEE that brings out the best in every student. The expert faculty works diligently on our concepts and better understanding. I am returning to my studies with renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced 2024,” said Aarav Bhatt, a Perfect NTA Scorer.

“It is a dream come true. Every aspirant puts the best foot forward to secure a better score in JEE Main. I am thankful to FIITJEE and their outstanding mentoring & teaching techniques. Next is to crack JEE Advanced, and I will try to do my best.” said Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, a Perfect NTA Scorer.

This is the outcome of the FIITJEE academic cult’s metamorphosis, which moulds students’ futures by unwinding their latent potential. FIITJEE has distinguished itself as the only organization that provides comprehensive and unadulterated authentic information on the classroom programs that its students are enrolled in. FIITJEE is the only ethical, transparent, and honest institution that can be trusted for the future of the children.

Even the industry’s big players, now demand outcomes from students enrolled in short-term courses or even test series. But that never had and still doesn’t have any influence on FIITJEE’s results. Decades of excellence & innovation, time and again, prove its mettle. This industry leader is raising the bar, as always.

“I with pride wholeheartedly congratulate all our students and their parents on this great achievement. This is the result of their focus, dedication, and hard work. I also would like to congratulate and thank the faculty and other team members of the FIITJEE family, it is their well-co-ordinated untiring efforts with honesty and dedication, that have borne the fruit. Now the next target is to secure good ranks in JEE Advanced, and I wish all the very best to all the aspirants. FIITJEE is the fruit of the realization that it bridges the gap in school education system leaves in training young minds toward the deep conceptual pursuit of science education. Even students who do well in school often fail to do well in competitive examinations because they lack in-depth conceptual understanding and analytical skills despite having high IQs, and we train them effectively to perform better in the exams and fulfil their dreams. The success of our students in JEE year after year bears testimony to the fact that year on year our unique innovative methodology of teaching has succeeded in bringing out the best in students. We are very proud of the achievements of our students and faculty,” says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.