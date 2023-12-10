Birla Fertility & IVF, India’s most trusted and fastest-growing fertility & IVF chain, announces its upcoming launch in Howrah

The CK Birla Group will be launching its comprehensive fertility & IVF centre, Birla

Fertility & IVF in Howrah in the days to come. This centre will be Birla Fertility & IVF’s 2nd centre in

West Bengal adding to its existing footprint of 21 centres across North, East and Central India

including Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari, Noida, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad &

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar & Cuttack (Orissa)

and Guwahati. The brand also is shortly expected to launch its centers in other major cities and towns

including Indore, Ahmedabad & Surat (Gujarat), Agra, Kanpur, and Ranchi.

The Birla group needs no introduction in West Bengal with its leading hospitals, The Calcutta Medical

Research Institute (CMRI), and The BM Birla Heart Research Centre (BMBHRC), providing over 50

years of unmatched health care services to millions of patients from different parts of India and

neighboring countries.

Birla Fertility & IVF’s aims to be a global leader in fertility care with a vision to transform the future of

fertility through outstanding clinical outcomes, research, and innovation. Birla Fertility & IVF promises

clinically reliable treatment, affordable and transparent price, and empathetic and trustworthy care to

patients with fertility issues. In a short span of time, the venture has produced industry leading

outcomes for infertility patients with 85% + pregnancy rates through a combined experience of 21,000

cycles.

Speaking on the announcement of the new facility, Avanti Birla, Founder, Birla Fertility & IVF said

“Birla Fertility & IVF strengthens the CK Birla Group’s long commitment of providing quality healthcare

over 5 decades. We work in close coordination with couples, so that they are the decision makers in

their own journey to parenthood. Fertility treatment is not just about IVF, it’s about a more holistic

approach to promote good fertility health. Our motto of “All Heart. All Science” means clinical

excellence and compassionate care. We believe that a fertility care provider can make a significant

difference to the quality of the journey for patients, by providing not just the best of science through

treatment but also empathetic support.”

Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer, Birla Fertility & IVF, said ‘’The CK Birla Group has a

legacy of 150 years in servicing the nation and community. With our newest venture, the group

endeavors to build awareness, and access to reliable fertility treatment. While India is home to 28

million couples with fertility-related problems, less than 1% seek medical intervention for their issues,

primarily due to lack of awareness or access to good medical treatment. Supported by an expert team

of experienced doctors and embryologists and world class infrastructure, Birla Fertility & IVF will be a

one- stop destination for IVF and other fertility treatments. Our affordable and transparent prices will

ensure accessibility of infertility treatment to wider section of the society.”