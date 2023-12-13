Kartik Aaryan becomes the face for House of McDowells’s Glassware with their all new campaign #YaaronWaaliBaat!

“A best friend is someone who, when they don’t understand, they still understand.” —Nancy

Werlin

Friendships have a way of blossoming unexpectedly, whether it’s reconnecting with an old friend,

bonding with a neighbor over random hobbies, or forming a connection with a stranger in a new city.

We often don’t realize the lengths we’d go to cherish our connections with our yaars, or how much

these friendships help us grow, learn, and get us to explore the sides we never thought we had. It is

what House of McDowell’s Glassware calls – #YaaronWaaliBaat. Yaaron Waali Baat is an expression of

the heartwarming connection that goes above and beyond to constantly embrace the limitless

possibilities of not just existing friendships but also those encountered on the go.

Bringing alive this very emotion, is the ultimate Yaar of our generation- Kartik Aaryan. The actor

embodies the very spirit of today’s generational dynamics, and his presence not only enhances the

appeal of the brand but allows us to forge authentic and meaningful connections with the audience. The

actor, known for getting into the skin of the character, went to the lengths to learn the ISL and perfect it

for the TVC.

Just as we go that extra mile for our friends, Kartik Aaryan in the latest campaign film for House of

McDowell’s Glassware showcases his ‘Yaaron Waali Baat’ and the journey of traversing through a special

gesture for his Yaar by re-enacting an iconic scene from his movies, but this time in sign language to

ensure that his friend, who hearing impaired, feels special and included in the celebration.

This campaign strongly emphasizes that sometimes going an extra mile through small, yet meaningful

gestures can unlock limitless possibilities while bringing to life the how inclusion is a critical part of all

friendships. The ad serves as a powerful reaffirmation that there is no joy quite like the joy of ‘Yaaron

Waali Baat’.

Varun Koorichh, VP, Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India, said “We are thrilled to announce our

latest campaign featuring superstar Kartik Aaryan as the face of House of McDowell’s Glassware. As a

brand, we strongly believe in friendship as a medium to uplift each other and bring out the limitless

possibilities of the bond we share with our yaars. This strategic collaboration not only heralds a new

chapter for House of McDowell’s Glassware but also signifies a deliberate move to leverage Kartik’s

cinematic embodiment of friendships, notably portrayed through his infamous ‘friendship pegs.’ What

stood out was how Kartik made sure in getting the sign language right and like the film, he actually did

undergo a lot of coaching to learn ISL.”

Speaking on his association with House of McDowell’s Glassware, actor Kartik Aaryan said, “As an

actor I’ve had the pleasure to experience incredible moments in life but when I reflect upon the true

priorities that shape my life, friendships take the center stage. I am extremely elated to be associated

with a brand like House of McDowell’s Glassware that has served as a catalyst for fostering friendships.

Shooting for the brand and understanding their ethos of Yaari has been an absolute blast. I couldn’t be

more excited about it. While my career has been an exhilarating journey, it’s the friendships that I’ve

made along the way that have truly enhanced the storyline of my life making this partnership extremely

personal and special for me.”

The beautiful film was conceptualized by DDB Mudra and executed by Nineteen Films

Agency Creds:

Rahul Mathew – Chief Creative Officer

Menaka Menon – National Strategy Head

Sujay Ghosh – Executive Vice President & Business Partner