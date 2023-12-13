Wynk Rewind 2023: Arijit Singh Tops Most-Streamed Artist in Bengali; ‘Oboseshe’ Is Most-Played Bengali Song

Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently unveiled Wynk Rewind 2023 – announcing the top artists, albums and songs to have ruled the Indian music scene this year.
Popular playback singer Arijit Singh is the most streamed artist on Wynk Music in Bengali language. The track “Oboseshe” by Arijit Singh leads the platform’s most streamed Bengali songs list, closely followed by “Jani Okaron” from the album ‘Fatafati’. ‘Bengali Top 20’, ‘Pop Top 20’ and ‘Khokababu’ are the most-streamed Bengali playlists of 2023.
This year’s Rewind offers unique elements like the Musical Zodiac, an interactive activity badge that tracks fan engagement, revealing artists that users are super fans of. Wynk listeners also received a personalized playlist of their top songs, accompanied by a special video message from their favorite artist.
Wynk Studio — India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, has over 1300 strong artist community. 55% of these artists hail from non-metropolitan areas, including cities in the Northeast. This underscores the platform’s role in empowering these creators by providing them with a means for creative expression and addressing their challenges with monetization and visibility.
Wynk Music is accessible across an entire range of platforms including Android Drive Mode, Android Auto, SIRI, Apple Car Play, Google Nest, Apple Watch and Google Assistant.
TOP STREAMED BENGALI SONGS
Song
Artist
Oboseshe
Arijit Singh
Jani Okaron
Amit Chatterjee, Antara Mitra, and Ishan Mitra
Ebhabe Ke Daake
Arijit Singh and Kaushik-Guddu
Jiya Tui Chara
Arijit Singh and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee
Alada Alada (From “Ardhangini”)
Iman Chakraborty
Tui Amar Duti Chokher Tara Re
Julekha Sarkar and S A Apon
Tumi Jantei Paro Naa
Mahtim Shakib
Bole Dao
Imran Mahmudul and Porshi
Moner Moto
Aneek Dhar and Dipaayan Banerjee
Kotha Koiyo Na
Aleya Begum
- Sept 2014: Launched in India; crosses 1 lakh downloads in 4 days
- Feb 2015: Crosses 5 million app downloads
- June 2015: Launches Data Save Mode
- Nov 2015: Crosses 12 million installs
- Jan 2016: Introduces MP3 Player Function- Plays Local MP3 file
- Mar 2017: Crosses 50 million installs
- Jan 2018: Crosses 75 million install
- Dec 2018: Voted India’s most entertaining app on Playstore
- Jan 2019: Crosses 100 million installs
- Aug 2022: Launched Wynk Studio
- August 2023: Wynk partners with Dolby
- September 2023: Ventures into distribution with Love All