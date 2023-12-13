Wynk Rewind 2023: Arijit Singh Tops Most-Streamed Artist in Bengali; ‘Oboseshe’ Is Most-Played Bengali Song

Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, recently unveiled Wynk Rewind 2023 – announcing the top artists, albums and songs to have ruled the Indian music scene this year.

Popular playback singer Arijit Singh is the most streamed artist on Wynk Music in Bengali language. The track “Oboseshe” by Arijit Singh leads the platform’s most streamed Bengali songs list, closely followed by “Jani Okaron” from the album ‘Fatafati’. ‘Bengali Top 20’, ‘Pop Top 20’ and ‘Khokababu’ are the most-streamed Bengali playlists of 2023.

This year’s Rewind offers unique elements like the Musical Zodiac, an interactive activity badge that tracks fan engagement, revealing artists that users are super fans of. Wynk listeners also received a personalized playlist of their top songs, accompanied by a special video message from their favorite artist.

Wynk Studio — India’s largest music distribution ecosystem for independent artists, has over 1300 strong artist community. 55% of these artists hail from non-metropolitan areas, including cities in the Northeast. This underscores the platform’s role in empowering these creators by providing them with a means for creative expression and addressing their challenges with monetization and visibility.

Wynk Music is accessible across an entire range of platforms including Android Drive Mode, Android Auto, SIRI, Apple Car Play, Google Nest, Apple Watch and Google Assistant.

TOP STREAMED BENGALI SONGS

Song

Artist

Oboseshe

Arijit Singh

Jani Okaron

Amit Chatterjee, Antara Mitra, and Ishan Mitra

Ebhabe Ke Daake

Arijit Singh and Kaushik-Guddu

Jiya Tui Chara

Arijit Singh and Ranajoy Bhattacharjee

Alada Alada (From “Ardhangini”)

Iman Chakraborty

Tui Amar Duti Chokher Tara Re

Julekha Sarkar and S A Apon

Tumi Jantei Paro Naa

Mahtim Shakib

Bole Dao

Imran Mahmudul and Porshi

Moner Moto

Aneek Dhar and Dipaayan Banerjee

Kotha Koiyo Na

Aleya Begum