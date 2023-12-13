Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics secures the sought-after Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization, reinforcing its status as a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, and broadening its engagement in the Microsoft Azure Innovate program to encompass enterprise analytics workloads.

Grid Dynamics strategically amplifies its value to clients with its broader participation in the Data & AI parts of the Microsoft Azure Innovate program and anticipates these efforts will create larger deal pipelines and reduce time to closure.

This significant advancement and new specialization underscores the dynamic and growing alliance between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft, fostering closer collaboration on large-scale, complex cloud analytics platforms leveraging Power BI, Azures Data and AI Services, and the newly announced Microsoft Fabric solution platform.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization from Microsoft. This milestone broadens Grid Dynamics participation in the Microsoft Azure Innovate for Analytics program, showcasing the companys exceptional technical capabilities in designing, building, deploying, and running cloud-based enterprise analytics solutions. The program helps accelerate clients development and adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions providing guidance, resources, and funding. The program also supports the migration and modernization of existing customer data estates. As a member of this exclusive program, Grid Dynamics enables its clients to accelerate time to value on cloud analytics programs-freeing up investment for more advanced, value-creating, AI and Data Engineering projects with Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics Earns the Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

The Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization is a major achievement for Microsoft AI Cloud Partners and demonstrates Grid Dynamics deep expertise in helping customers modernize their applications and generate business-changing value and insight from their data. The audit process conducted by Microsoft in connection with achieving the specialization leveraged historic project successes from Grid Dynamics. This accomplishment marks the fourth new Microsoft Specialization for Grid Dynamics in the past seven months and reflects a significant expansion in the accelerating collaboration between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft.

“Obtaining four Microsoft specializations, with three of them being Data and AI related, in just seven months is a major achievement that would not be possible without a comprehensive multi-year experience in delivering Azure-based projects and an exceptionally strong team of architects and engineers,” said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology. “This specialization reaffirms our positioning as a one-stop-shop for Data/AI transformative programs and supports our efforts in driving more sales opportunities in this area.”

The Microsoft Azure Innovate for Analytics program extends far beyond training, services, and financial assistance. This innovative program also provides a strategic framework for deeper engagement with existing clients and new prospects, fostering collaborative growth opportunities. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics partnership with Microsoft.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data, analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding our Analytics on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization and participation in the Microsoft Azure Innovate for Analytics program, our product capabilities, and our companys future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our partnership with Microsoft, our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our companys growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed November 2, 2023, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.