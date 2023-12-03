Mustard oil brands disclose ZERO information on pungency levels, reveals Mustard Oil Pungency Awareness Survey 2023

A Mustard Oil Pungency Awareness Survey 2023 : ‘Jhaanjh Ki Jaanch’, an independent survey conducted by NFX Digital across major mustard oil markets of North and East India reveals a surprising information gap among the consumers regarding the pungency level of mustard oil, its primary characteristic. Astonishingly, 85% of respondents were unaware of this most important benefit of mustard oil despite its regular inclusion in their culinary pursuits.

Basis the findings of the survey and with the intent to empower consumers with the right knowledge about Mustard Oil, Emami Agrotech Ltd has introduced its ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Kachchi Ghani Mustard Oil,’ in a unique selection of three distinct pungency levels: Mild (Jhaanjh level: .24%), Strong (Jhaanjh level: .30%), and Super Strong (Jhaanjh level: .36%). This disruptive & innovative concept, tailored to individual taste, is set to redefine the mustard oil landscape. This is for the first time that any edible oil brand is offering such an information.

The quantitative survey conducted by NFX Digital aimed to gain insights into consumer awareness, perceptions, and preferences regarding Mustard Oil pungency level. The survey revealed that consumers seek ‘pungency’ or jhaanjhas the primary reason for mustard oil consumption for specific taste and aroma.. Respondents acknowledged that the pungency in mustard oil imparts a robust flavor and aroma, making it an essential component of their cooking.

A remarkable 75% of users expressed a keen interest in learning about the pungency level in mustard oil. Additionally, the survey displayed that 91% of users are ‘very likely’ to try a mustard oil brand that provides clear information regarding its pungency level on the packaging, reflecting a strong desire for transparency to make informed purchasing decisions.

Commenting on the findings of the survey and the need to launch a novel product endeavour, Mr. Debasis Bhattacharyya, President, Marketing at Emami Agrotech Ltd., said, “At Emami Agrotech, we are committed to offer transparency and honesty to our consumers and not just products. Therefore, the Mustard Oil Awareness ‘Jhaanjh Ki Jaanch Survey’ presented the right opportunity to honor our consumers and empower them with a ‘right to know’, so that they can make informed choices about their preference of mustard oil – one of the most essential ingredients in their kitchens. We hope ‘Emami Healthy & Tasty Kachchi Ghani Mustard Oil,’ with its three different pungency levels will offer the freedom of choice to our consumers to select their preferred levels of pungency.”

Expressing her thoughts on the survey and the consumers’ right to know , Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, India’s 1st Masterchef said, “In the rich culinary tradition of the northern and eastern parts of India, mustard oil plays a vital role. Unfortunately, mustard oil brands in India have no standardization for their pungency levels and often it varies from pack to pack even in the same brand. Consumers being unaware, end up buying a product, which may not meet their satisfaction. It is heartening to see Emami Agrotech being the first mover to display pungency levels on their packs, bringing transparency for the buyers.”

With a ‘jhaanjh’ (pungency) percentage labeled on each variant, Emami Healthy & Tasty Kachchi Ghani Mustard Oil is available with prices ranging from Rs 155 to Rs 180 for 1-liter pouches, as per the pungency levels and will be available in key markets such as Bengal, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand etc. from December 2023 onwards.