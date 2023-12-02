Countdown to the much-anticipated Tata Steel Kolkata 25K 2023 from the iconic Victoria Memorial

One of India’s biggest running festivals, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K scheduled for Sunday, December 17, kicked off its countdown celebrations from the regal environs of the iconic Victoria Memorial, #AamarKolkataAamarRun.

The World Athletics Elite Label Road Race and the only AIMS-accredited 25K course, is carefully crafted to take in some of the city’s majestic sights – Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, Park Street, Vidya Sagar Setu, James Prinsep Ghat, Fort Williams Golf with the start and end at the iconic Red Road.

Registrations for the USD 100,000 prize money event continue in high spirits. The feature race 25K, 10K and the Silvers’ Run has received an overwhelming response from the running community and are now oversubscribed. Registrations for the Ananda Run and Champions with Disability are open until November 30, IST 11:59 p.m., or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

The eighth edition of the event will witness world-class athletes, along with fitness enthusiasts and amateurs being cheered on by World Champion Hurdler, International Event Ambassador Colin Jackson, Ratnas Jhulan Goswami, and Koushani Mukherjee.

Major General H. Dharmarajan -General Officer Commanding-Bengal Sub Area, Indian Army, said, ” It is a huge moment and honour for me to be present here. To have this sort of a race being conducted in the city of joy is itself a huge success. Kolkata has always been a cultural city and this event will be the biggest sporting event for the city. From my experience in my field I can say that, keeping in mind the soldiers and my colleagues who have given their lives for the motherland, I would love to run forthem. I wish all the runners the very best and I hope this turns out to be a huge success.”

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said “I am excited to witness the energy and enthusiasm building up for the 8th edition of the TSK 25K 2023 in Kolkata. It is not just a race; it’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of Kolkata. This event not only celebrates running but also reflects our commitment to promoting a healthier and more sustainable future. We invite everyone to join us in this exhilarating countdown, as we pave the way for a remarkable journey of endurance, community, and achievement. Let us stride forward, united in the pursuit of excellence and resilience, symbolising the strength that defines Tata Steel.”

“IDFC FIRST Bank is thrilled to partner with the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, an event that celebrates the City Of Joy and its people. This is our second consecutive year of partnership with TSK 25K as their exclusive Associate Sponsor. As a bank that is committed to social good, we believe that this partnership is a wonderful approach to understand our customers and connect with them on ground. Additionally, we hope to inspire the society at large to reach their highest potential. We look forward to seeing participants and their families come together to celebrate their #JourneyToTheStart, said, Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank.

Samarendra Kumar – Director, NCSM and Victoria Memorial Hall, Ministry of Culture, Govt of India, said’ “This venue I can say proposes well-being of all and good health. Every morning we see big number of people who come over to Victoria to have a walk and to stay fit. I am very much privileged for being a partner here and to host this wonderful event. I wish this event turns out to be a huge success.”

SPECIAL TREAT FOR RUNNERS

The success of Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is cemented by the support it garners from the runners’ world over. The event has announced several initiatives to ensure that all participants have an enhanced running experience.

Exclusive Race Day Merchandise by T10 Sports

India’s leading homegrown brand T10 Sports, and the event’s Sportswear Partner will present an exclusive Race Day Tee for all 25K registered participants. Moreover, celebrating the competitive spirit of the 10K participants the Top 1000 Male and Top 1000 Women will be rewarded with a Finisher Tee.

Medal of Steel For 25K Finishers

To celebrate the steely resolve of the 25K runners, each finisher is rewarded with a uniquely crafted ‘Medal of Steel’ from Tata Steel. Steel is a symbol of the human spirit, of inner grit, strength, and determination. It is the critical element that helps ‘face obstacles and odds without breaking. Medal of Steel is a tangible manifestation of this ‘steely’ spirit of the city and the 25K event participants.

Gratification For Other Categories

Finishers across – 10K, Ananda Run, CwD and Silvers’ Run will receive a Finisher Medal and a certificate.

Cosplay Your Way in The Ananda Run!

Unleash your inner pop icon at the Run in Costume Contest at the Ananda Run. Make your dash dressed as Wonder Woman, Jawan, or any character that fires your fandom, and race to glory on a track that’s as vibrant as our city’s pop culture pulse. Individuals and groups have a chance to win fabulous prizes, cash rewards, and the title of Kolkata’s Run in Costume Champion!

Live Performance by Saregama Artists

To celebrate and applaud the efforts of all participants, TSK 25K along with Saregama Artists will host a musical treat in the post-finish zone. Noted performers such as Jaan Kumar Sanu, Varsha Singh Dhanao, Raja Hasan, Pablo, Girish Chawla and DJ Swattrex will perform renditions of popular Bollywood and folk songs.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, “The start to the 8th edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K could not have been better. The response from our running community has just been phenomenal with registrations for the timed races and Silvers’ Run oversubscribed before the end date. And now, to announce our countdown from the historic grounds of Victoria Memorial which is part of our race route, is just magic. All this success and love has been made possible with the support and blessings of all our stakeholders – government, sponsors, and our runners.”

Vijay Diwas Trophy

In a show of solidarity with the Services, TSK 25K is honoured to celebrate Vijay Diwas which falls during the week of the event. Instituted, in 2018, it remains an integral part of the running festival with the whole-hearted participation of the Eastern Command. The trophy is inspired by the historic Vijay Smarak and is a Rolling Trophy.

Vijay Diwas Trophy is contested between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force with a total 35 teams. Each team has three members running the 25K and the aggregate of their timings determine the winner. The top three teams stand to win INR 60,000, INR 42,000 and INR 30,000 respectively.

Police Cup

An event of this stature is not possible without the unstinted support from Kolkata Police. To applaud their sporting spirit, there is a special category within the event, i.e the Police Cup. 170 police teams, including 150 Men’s & 20 Women’s teams will be competing in this category. Each team has 3 members, running the 10km and the team with the fastest aggregate time will be adjudged the winner. The total prize money for this category is INR 1,32,000.

Mirchi Get Active Expo

The Mirchi Get Active Expo is a one-stop destination for all fitness enthusiasts. An Opportunity for runners to know the latest in the world of running, health and lifestyle. Furthermore, all confirmed participants to collect their running bibs, study race day instructions and timelines, security arrangements, traffic restrictions, road closures and other provisions that will come into force on Race Day.

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium

Date & Time:

15th Dec. – 10.30 am to 07.00 pm.

16th Dec. – 10.00 am to 05.00 pm.

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is grateful for the unstinted support it receives from the Government of West Bengal, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India, Indian Army – Eastern Command and Bengal Sub-Area, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Athletic Federation of India (AFI) West Bengal Athletics Association (WBAA), Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police, World Athletics (WA), Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS) and Global Sports Communication (GSC).

It is just a matter of time now, before the twinkle toes, the rush of runners, and the wakeful early morning hurrah erupt along the cityscape of Kolkata this December.

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K will be telecast live on Sony TEN 1 HD and Sony TEN 1 SD, on December 17 from 6:00 am onwards.

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K is proud and grateful for the support of its esteemed partners:

Title Sponsor – Tata Steel

Associate Sponsor – IDFC FIRST Bank

Sportswear Partner – T10 Sports

Driven by – TATA.ev

Hydration Partner – Bisleri

Snacking Partner – Cadbury Fuse

Energy Drink Partner – FAST&UP

Hospitality Partner – The Oberoi Grand Kolkata

Print Partner – The Telegraph

Music & Entertainment Partner – 98.3 Mirchi

Telecast Partner – Sony Sports Network

Medical Partner – Fortis

Philanthropy Partner – United Way Kolkata

SCR Facilitator – EMOHA