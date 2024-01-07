 Set Up Home Bar Like a Pro: Tips and Essentials for the Perfect Year End Party

With the start of the party season looming, hosting a cocktail party at the year-end can be an exciting and joyous endeavor. In this article by thinKitchen® we’ll guide you with the essentials of setting up a home bar, providing expert advice on selecting the right equipment and sharing tips for serving mouthwatering cocktails, making your holiday and New Year’s celebrations truly magical.

Must have bar essentials : Before you start shopping for bar tools and equipment, it’s important to understand what essentials you need to get started. Here are some must-have items for your home bar:

Bar Tools:

1. Cocktail Shaker & Strainer: A stainless-steel shaker simplifies mixing and straining cocktails. Invest in quality for lasting use. Strainers remove ice and ingredients before serving.

2. Jigger: This stainless-steel measuring device ensures accurate alcohol pours with its ounce and dash compartments.

3. Muddler: Essential for mashing fruits and herbs in drinks like mojitos. Opt for a sturdy wood or stainless-steel muddler.

4. Bar Spoon: A long-handled spoon gently stirs cocktails without disturbing flavors or ice.

BarCraft 6-pc Cocktail Set by thinKitchen® makes for the perfect gift for a budding bartender. This set includes six essentials plus an exclusive BarCraft recipe booklet. It has everything mentioned above you need to unlock the secrets of mixology and make your own gourmet cocktails at home.

Glassware:

It’s essential to have a variety of drinking glasses to accommodate different types of cocktails. You can opt for classic glasses like old fashioned, margarita, or martini glasses. Make sure to purchase enough glasses for each guest and consider getting extras for unexpected visitors.

1. Highball Glasses: Tall glasses suitable for drinks like highballs, mojitos, or gin and tonics. Their larger size accommodates mixers and ice.

2. Lowball Glasses: Also known as rocks glasses, perfect for serving cocktails like old fashioneds, whiskey on the rocks, or negronis. They’re sturdy and ideal for drinks without much mixer.

3. Martini Glasses: Iconic for serving martinis, these stemmed glasses have a triangular bowl shape, allowing for elegant presentation.

4. Wine Glasses: Different styles cater to various types of wine—red, white, and stemless options. Dartington bythinKitchen® offers an extensive collection of wine glasses, featuring various styles designed to complement different types of wine. These glasses are crafted to enhance the aroma and taste of your favorite wines.

5. Shot Glasses: Small glasses for serving straight shots or creating layered drinks.

Ice Accessories: An ice bucket is a must-have for serving ice at gatherings. Versatile molds like the Final Touch Silicone Ice Balls by thinKitchen® cater to different glass sizes and offer creative options, like freezing fruit within ice balls. Ice tongs ensure hygienic handling without direct contact, completing your essential ice tools.

Bar Tool and Accessories: Decanters, available in various shapes and materials, store spirits and liquids. The unique design of the Final Touch Conundrum Aerator Decanter by thinKitchen® enhances flavor and aroma. Other tools like bottle openers, corkscrews, straws, and wine stoppers streamline drink preparation and service.

Mixers and Garnishes: Tonic water, soda water, and ginger beer are versatile mixers amplifying cocktail flavors. Garnishes such as olives, cherries, and citrus fruits add visual appeal and taste, offering a finishing touch to drinks.

Tips for Setting Up a Home Bar:

Now that you know which bar essentials to buy, here are some tips for setting up a home bar like a pro:

1. Plan Your Space: Before setting up your home bar, think about the space where it will be located. Ensure there’s ample room for mixing drinks, storing barware, and entertaining guests. Consider the layout and design of your bar area to create a welcoming atmosphere.

2. Stock Your Bar: Once you have all the essentials, stock your bar with a selection of spirits, wines, and liqueurs. Think about the preferences of your guests and try to offer a diverse range of options. Keep your inventory organized by labeling bottles and using a bar organizer.

3. Create Signature Cocktails: Develop unique cocktails that reflect your personal style and complement your party theme.

4. Set the mood right: Having a party at home requires the right mood and lighting. Make sure you have the party playlist ready, ensure you have ordered all the favorite bar snacks and ensure the right party vibe is created at home.

With these bar essentials, your home bar will craft an array of cocktails, impressing guests. Stock spirits, mixers, garnishes, plan your setup, and prepare to shake up drinks, celebrating the holiday spirit and welcoming the New Year in style!