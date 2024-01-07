Raise your hands if thoughts such as “I want something interesting today for lunch.” or “I think I’ll have lunch later. I have so much work to finish.” or “Oh no, aaj lunch main same khaana hai” start running through your mind as the clock strikes lunchtime.

Not anymore! Things are about to change in 2024 with the launch of the all-new KFC Lunch Specials, a range of meals with your KFC favourites priced starting at INR 149 only.

As lunchtime nears, and the hunger pangs reach their peak, consumers can choose from a variety of meals including Longer burgers, Rolls, or Rice Bowlz, paired with the iconic Hot & Crispy chicken, Peri Peri Chicken Strips or Fries, along with refreshing beverages. There’s something for everyone as consumers can choose from a variety of veg and non-veg options.

KFC Lunch Specials are available exclusively from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at all KFC restaurants. So, get set for a crispy, crunchy, delicious lunchtime, with options starting at INR 149.

Like everything else at KFC, the Lunch Specials comes with the assurance of KFC’s 5X Safety Promise of Sanitization, Screening, Social Distancing, and Contactless service with Vaccinated teams. All surfaces and frequently touched areas in a restaurant are regularly sanitized, team members and riders are screened regularly for their temperatures.

With the variety of options thanks to KFC Lunch Specials, there is no more compromising on lunch! Enjoy your lunch at all KFC restaurants between 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM for dine-in and takeaway, or order online via the KFC app and website (https://online.kfc.co.in/).