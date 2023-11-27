TACO BELL LAUNCHES ITS FIRST “ALL-DIGITAL” RESTAURANT IN KOLKATA

Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, has opened its first-ever “All-Digital” restaurant at The Park Street, Kolkata today. Delighting the residents of the city of Joy, the newly opened restaurant is all set to offer great taste, quality, and value to consumers with a seamless digital experience.

Located on the 1st Floor, Bangur BFL Estate East Gate, 31, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street this new restaurant opening in the city is a first of its kind for Taco Bell, India. A marriage of tech and tacos, the restaurant features three digital kiosks, inviting consumers to order their Mexican-inspired favorites ranging from Tacos and Burritos to epic specialties and combos! Operating from 11 am to 11 pm, this latest location scales accessibility and enjoyment throughout the entire week.

Commenting on the latest launch, Harneet Singh Rajpal, CEO, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, “We are thrilled to broaden our presence in Kolkata with the introduction of our very first All-Digital restaurant in Park Street. This milestone not only marks the commencement of our digital journey but also resonates seamlessly with the preferences of our tech-savvy Gen Z audience. This combined with new digital experience would make every restaurant visit memorable for all our customers. We have ambitious plans to consistently elevate the overall customer experience, guaranteeing a seamless and perfect blend of tech-savvy convenience for our taco tribe.”

The Taco Bell experience offers delectable tacos, burritos, and other specialities with bold flavours, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service. The extensive menu offers signature vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and combos such as Crunchy Tacos, Soft Tacos, Naked Chicken Taco, Chalupas, 7-layer Burritos, and Quesadillas.