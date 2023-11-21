International

This Pujo, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy's fulfils fantasy of Ronaldinho Gaúcho fans in Kolkata

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, the premium cookie brand by ITC Ltd., is thrilled to share the spectacular success of its #FootballFantasy campaign. On the 11th of October, the brand launched a contest that created waves among football enthusiasts by offering them a unique opportunity to meet the legendary footballer Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, known for its indulgent cookies, was determined to make this Durga Puja special for football lovers in Kolkata. The contest, exclusively designed for the city’s football fans, provided a rare chance to consumers to fulfil their fantasy of meeting Ronaldinho Gaúcho and put their football skills to the test.

Today, the fantasy of 5 contest winners became a reality as they engaged with the legendary Brazilian footballer at a special event held at JW Marriott Kolkata. It was an unforgettable experience that will forever be etched in their football-loving hearts.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s commitment to making football fantasies come true showcases the brand’s dedication to Kolkata’s football enthusiasts.

