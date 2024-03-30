10-year-old Girl In Punjab Dies Hours After Eating Her Birthday Cake

Manvi’s entire family, including her younger sister, fell ill after eating the cake, said her grandfather.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Punjab News: Ten-year-old Manvi could not live to see the next day after she cut and consumed her birthday cake.

In a tragic incident being reported from Punjab, 10-year-old Manvi succumbed to suspected food poisoning after eating a cake that was cut on her birthday last week in Punjab.

Also, Manvi’s entire family, including her younger sister, fell ill after eating the cake, said her grandfather Harban Lal who said the cake was ordered online from a bakery in Patiala.

The video of the ceremony which has been shared on social media shows the little girl cutting the cake and celebrating with her family with a broad smile on her innocent face just hours before her death.

The said incident occurred on March 24, at around 7 PM. By 10 PM the same night, the entire family fell sick and Manvi and her sister started vomiting soon after. Manvi said that she was very thirsty and asked for drinking water as she complained of dryness in her mouth, he said. Afterward, she went to sleep, said her grandfather.

Her health worsened overnight and she was rushed by her family to a hospital the next morning where she was put on oxygen and an ECG (electrocardiogram) was conducted on her to review her heart’s rhythm. She was declared dead soon after, said her grandfather Harban Lal.

According to the family, a chocolate cake was ordered from ‘Cake Kanha’ which they allege contained some poisonous substance.

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the bakery owner. “The postmortem of the body has been done. A sample from the cake has also been sent for testing. We are awaiting the reports,” said the police sources.

A case has been registered against the bakery shop owner under Sections 273 and 304A of the IPC.







