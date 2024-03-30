Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal At Her Delhi Residence, Says ‘Will Fight Together’

Both Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal are in jail for alleged misappropriation in official transactions.

Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal: Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Saturday met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting has come at a time when it is highly speculated that Sunita Kejriwal’s name might be announced for the top post while her husband is incarcerated.

Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal hugged and greeted each other on camera. The visit and meeting are being seen as a show of strength of the INDIA Alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted on X: “झारखंड के पूर्व CM Hemant Soren की धर्मपत्नी कल्पना सोरेन जी @KejriwalSunita जी से उनके आवास पर मिलीं‼️ जो तानाशाह सरकार द्वारा Arvind Kejriwal जी और Hemant Soren जी की गिरफ़्तारी के बावज़ूद अपने-अपने राज्यों की जनता के साथ मज़बूती से खड़ी हैं और लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं। (Kalpana Soren ji, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ji, met @KejriwalSunita at her residence‼️ Despite the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Hemant Soren ji by the dictatorial government, they are standing strong and fighting for the people of their respective states.)”

Kalpana Soren, as a mark of solidarity and support to Sunita Kejriwal and her family, said the same incident that happened in Jharkhand has happened in Delhi, too, referring to the arrest of her husband.

While talking to the media, Kalpana Soren said, “जो घटना झारखंड में 2 महीने पहले हुई, वही घटना दिल्ली में हुई है मेरे पति हेमंत सोरेन जी को गिरफ़्तार करने के बाद Arvind kejriwal जी को गिरफ़्तार किया गया है पूरा झारखंड @KejriwalSunita जी के साथ है। हमने एक दूसरे का दुख बाँटा है। हमने फैसला किया है कि हम मिलकर इस लड़ाई को दूर तक लेकर जाएँगे (The incident which happened in Jharkhand 2 months ago, has happened in Delhi. After arresting my husband Hemant Soren ji, Arvind Kejriwal ji has been arrested. The whole of Jharkhand is with @KejriwalSunita ji. We have common sorrow and have decided that together we will take this fight far).

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 over an alleged money laundering case in the Excise policy case while Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a land scam case.

Sunita Kejriwal is a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer who served in the Income Tax Department for 22 years. She took voluntary retirement in 2016 and her last posting was at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Delhi where she served as the income tax commissioner.







